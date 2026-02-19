Dead humpback whale washed ashore off Balboa Peninsula could yield valuable samples for researchers

Rough surf washes over the carcass of a whale Thursday that washed ashore on the Balboa Peninsula the day before.

Biologists trying to determine what killed a juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore on the Balboa Peninsula this week spent Thursday morning collecting valuable samples from its carcass.

The approximately 27-foot-long specimen weighs between 20,000 and 25,000 pounds. It was spotted on the shore near 11th Street at about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Curious residents stand in the rain and wind Thursday to catch a glimpse of a dead juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore off the Balboa Peninsula. (Eric Licas)

Rain and high surf forced officials to delay plans to remove the whale and tow its body out to open water to Friday, Newport Beach spokeswoman Georgia Rios told the Daily Pilot. The storm also complicated the work of researchers with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, the nonprofit’s vice president of conservation medicine and science, Alissa Deming said.

“With the weather both yesterday and through the day today, the waves and the rain made it a little unsafe to get close to it,” Deming said Thursday.

“It’s hard to collect samples from whales,” she added. “So this presents a unique priority for us whenever one comes ashore.”

Biologists did manage to collect skin samples they can use to analyze the whale’s DNA. The also got fluid samples from its eyes that can shed more light on its condition in the moment leading up to its death, Deming said.

The carcass of a juvenile humpback whale lies on the shore off the Balboa Peninsula on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

Researchers did not immediately find signs of a collision with a boat, damage caused by getting tangled in a fishing net or poisoning to an algae bloom, the three most common causes of death for a whale, Deming said. However, rough weather kept scientists from examining it as closely as they normally would have.

Preliminary tests suggest the whale died within the past two to three days, Deming said. And based on its size, it was a juvenile.

“This kiddo still had some growth to do,” Deming said. “That’s always a little bit concerning when you see a younger animal passing away … we can’t rule out the possibility of an infectious disease.”

This is the first humpback whale to turn up on California’s beaches so far in 2026. Deming said. Another humpback whale, which was also a juvenile, washed onto a beach in Portland in November. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center had traveled to gather samples from that earlier specimen, and will be comparing those to ones taken from the whale in Newport Beach.

People stand in the rain and wind Thursday to catch a glimpse of a juvenile humpback whale that washed ashore off the Balboa Peninsula. (Eric Licas)

Deming expressed her appreciation to the work of Newport Beach lifeguards for facilitating their research and keeping an eye on the safety of curious passersby. A handful of people trickled to and from the beach Thursday afternoon to catch a glimpse of the beached whale.

Seagulls hover over the carcass of a whale Thursday after it washed ashore off the Balboa Peninsula Wednesday. (Eric Licas)

Rory Finlayson was visiting from the U.K. and whale watching off of a pier less than a mile away when he found out about the stranded humpback.

“We were out here to see live animals, then we heard about this,” Finlayson said. “Shame, really. But that’s life isn’t it? It’s a cycle.”

