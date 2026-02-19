La Casa del Camino sees return of local favorite with K’ya Laguna

Jim Hall, vice president of operations at La Casa del Camino, stands in the dining room of K’ya Laguna restaurant on Wednesday.

A Laguna Beach hotel that dates back to the city’s earliest days is celebrating the reopening of its restaurant, and doing so with a nod to tradition.

La Casa del Camino, the landmark hotel that began construction in 1927, recently reopened K’ya Laguna, returning the restaurant to its first-floor dining area.

Jim Hall, the hotel’s vice president of operations, said the restaurant, formerly known as K’ya Bistro, closed during the coronavirus pandemic. When operations resumed, the dining area experimented with a couple of different concepts. Looking back on the history of its operation, Hall found no reason to mess with success.

The welcome logo at the entrance to the K’ya Laguna restaurant in the La Casa del Camino hotel in Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“When I came on board, we looked at what was the most successful venture, and it was, for sure, K’ya Bistro,” Hall said. “We contemplated, ‘Do we bring K’ya back in its exactness, or, do we bring it back in a reimagined, modern, local-vibe type feel?’ We chose the latter.

“We are paying massive homage to the original menu items. We really searched and scoured the internet and the reviews, and talked to our team, the team members that have been here for a long time, including when K’ya Bistro was here.”

K’ya Laguna, which holds a capacity for 58 people, now features a hybrid menu, serving a “best-of-the-best” selection of the original menu, while also introducing California coastal small plates, or tapas.

The welcome sign at the entrance to the K’ya Laguna restaurant in the La Casa del Camino hotel in Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The restaurant held a grand reopening the Thursday before the Valentine’s Day weekend, and Hall hopes it will be a go-to place for locals. The affordable small plates (largely priced between $10-20), he said, will allow patrons to try multiple menu items at a time and expose themselves to a “spectrum of food.”

Early favorites include the Korean short ribs, deviled eggs, the Hawaiian ahi poke, the blistered shishito peppers, and the lobster mac and cheese. Two rotating tapas will also be available for $5 during happy hour. Currently, those tapas are hummus and the blistered shishito peppers.

The newly reopened K’ya Laguna restaurant in the La Casa del Camino hotel in Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We’re looking for the locals, [who] want to eat here two or three nights a week, and still wouldn’t be able to accomplish eating everything on the menu,” Hall added. “You get a good cross section. It’s local, friendly-priced. Our happy hour is super duper. I haven’t taken an official poll yet, but I’m pretty confident that ours is one of the best in Laguna Beach.”

A mastermind in the creation of the menu is Ceferino Hernandez, known to the team as “Chef Cef.”

“He’s been here at the hotel for over a decade,” Hall said. “He was here creating the original menu items as a line cook, as a head line cook, back in the day. He’s worked his way up through the ranks. He knew all of the recipes. He was happy and excited to make them. That gave us the cornerstone of trust in our ability to execute the original menu, because of his existence and his participation in the design of the new menu.”

The street sign at the newly reopened K’ya Laguna restaurant in the La Casa del Camino hotel in Laguna Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The ground-floor restaurant includes a bar with high-top seating and live musical entertainment.

La Casa del Camino also features a rooftop lounge, which operates at a capacity for about 130 people, providing views of the Pacific Ocean, Laguna Beach’s Hip District and the greenbelt to the north.

K’ya Laguna, located at 1289 South Coast Highway, is open Tuesday to Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.