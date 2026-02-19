PCH project in Huntington Beach to move forward with environmental impact report

A proposed plan for land along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach includes both residential and commercial uses, as well as open space.

A 92-acre property along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach that’s currently zoned for industrial use, but could potentially be the site of up to 800 residential units and 350 hotel rooms, is poised to be the subject of a draft environmental impact report.

Last spring, energy company California Resources Corp. announced it had applied to rezone its 1.2-mile long property between Goldenwest Street and Seapoint Street, on the inland side of PCH. The site has served as an oil and gas production complex, but Long Beach-based C.R.C. proposes to the amendment of the city of Huntington Beach’s Palm/Goldenwest specific plan, which designates 94% of the property for commercial uses.

The updated plan for the site would include residential areas on both the north and south ends of the property, with a commercial area in the middle and an open space/park north of Seapoint. There would be three entrances along PCH — a primary entrance and two secondary entrances — along with entrances at the north and south ends of the property, on Seapoint and Goldenwest streets, respectively.

The city of Huntington Beach has released an initial study for the proposed project, pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act. A public review and comment period for the initial study, a notice of preparation of the draft EIR and other related documents started Feb. 6 and runs through 5 p.m. on March 9.

Based on the results of the initial study, which is available on the city website, the city has determined that the proposed project could result in impacts related to a number of environmental issues. Those will be addressed in the draft environmental impact report.

The city held a scoping meeting on the subject Wednesday night.

“Since submitting our application last year, we’ve been actively engaging with the local community to gather input and feedback on the project,” said Bob Grundstrom, senior vice president of business development at C.R.C., in a statement. “On [Wednesday], the proposal was discussed during the city’s scoping meeting to ensure both environmental and community considerations are addressed. We’re pleased that the project is progressing as planned and remains on track for upcoming milestones, including review by the City Council later this year.”

Grundstrom added that the project plan dedicates about 23 acres to public open space and parks, including a park that runs along PCH, which will create a greenbelt with a 2.5-mile multi-use trail for residents and visitors.

Anyone wishing to comment on the scope of issues to be analyzed in the EIR can provide written comments to principal planner Joanna Cortez in the Community Development Department, 2000 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648 by March 9. Comments can also be emailed to Joanna.Cortez@surfcity-hb.org.