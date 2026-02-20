Costa Mesans ‘peek behind the curtain’ of law enforcement on Day 1 of Citizens’ Police Academy

Among the participants in Costa Mesa’s Citizens’ Police Academy this year are mechanics, retail clerks, IT technicians, retirees, recent graduates and others from all walks of life. They hung on every anecdote, insight and word of advice shared during the first class of this year’s academy on Wednesday. The session was led by Chief Joyce LaPointe as well as representatives of the department’s recruitment and training, professional standards, emergency management and media and public affairs divisions.

“You could tell they were kind of leaning in to me and really listening,” LaPointe said afterward. “... A class that’s curious is going to have a great time. Because they’re not just going to sit there and not get involved.”

The academy gives members of the community who are interested in law enforcement a “peek behind the curtain,” LaPointe said. Over a 10-week period, they’ll go on a ride-along with patrol officers, learn how to process evidence for DNA, fingerprints and other clues from crime scene investigators, work with K-9 units, talk tactics with SWAT officers and more.

“I learned about so many parts of the police department that none of us even think about, normally,” said Geri Ghiselin, a past participant of the academy who has been volunteering for CMPD for the past nine years. “All we do is see the black-and-whites out in the street and think ‘Oh, cops are bad,’ and that’s not true.”

LaPointe said she considers a successful citizens’ academy one where participants get a chance to interact with officers and staff beyond receiving citations or calling for help in an emergency. She hopes they’ll dive into the day-to-day experiences of sworn and non-sworn members of the department, and remember that they are human too.

Joyce LaPointe shares how she went from a school coach and physical therapist to chief of the Costa Mesa Police Department during the Citizens’ Police Academy. (Eric Licas)

She said getting to know officers who could give her a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement was a large part of what inspired her shift from a career in physical therapy to police work.

About half of this year’s academy members said they were considering pursuing careers in law enforcement. They peppered the chief with questions, giving LaPointe a chance to discuss upcoming challenges, like the department’s ongoing efforts to implement tech, as well as the qualities that make the Costa Mesa Police Department unique from others.

“The thing about Costa Mesa is it’s a decent-sized city, but it’s still got that small hometown feel to it,” LaPointe said. “And I think our department does too. You can feel the love in it.”

Participants also asked about LaPointe’s personal experiences as an officer. One asked her what it was like getting started in the late ’90s as a woman in a male-dominated field.

LaPointe, the department’s first female police chief, said to watch out for self-sabotage and “remember to not always feel like you have to be invited to the party. Know that you’re good at things and you can take those opportunities. It took me a long time.”

She went on to say that “our department is young,” and in need of enthusiastic recruits ready to rise up the agency’s ranks and, ultimately, into leadership positions.

“it’s gotta be a calling, because this job isn’t for everybody,” LaPointe said.