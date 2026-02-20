Domestic violence survivor now seeks to educate others through Human Options

Guadalupe Sosa shares her story with Human Options CEO Maricela Rios-Faust during the “Courage Over Comfort” live podcast in Costa Mesa on Thursday morning.

Guadalupe Sosa is thriving.

The Santa Ana native smiles often and speaks with conviction.

At 27, Sosa sees her life coming together. A mother of four, she attends classes at Santa Ana College, where she’s working toward her associate’s degree in sociology, and she plans to transfer to a four-year university to study criminal justice.

She also has her own baking business .

“What can I say right now?” she said. “I think life is beautiful. I’m proud of myself. I’m definitely grateful for all the support and everybody around me that have helped me.”

Advertisement

Yet, she is also more than willing to speak about her past. Sosa said she spent 10 years in an abusive relationship, starting when she was a freshman in high school.

Maricela Rios-Faust, from left, Guadalupe Sosa and Brett Goldberg prepare to speak in the Courage Over Comfort podcast studio. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

She detailed some of that history during a live podcast recording Thursday morning at the FLDWRK coworking space in Costa Mesa. The podcast was for the “Courage Over Comfort” series, put on by Irvine-based nonprofit Human Options .

Human Options, which turns 45 this year, is a domestic abuse treatment center. Sosa is one of five members of the organization’s Survivor Advisory Council, which was started about a year ago.

Human Options’ chief executive Maricela Rios-Faust moderated the discussion, which also featured Dr. Brett Goldberg, the assistant director of advocacy services and community engagement at Cal State Fullerton.

“The five members of the advisory council all have experienced different types of relationship violence, and so they bring a different lens to the conversation,” Rios-Faust said. “Our goal with that is to ensure that the strategic decisions that the organization is making are formed by survivor voices … Really, the experts in that lived experience are survivors themselves. They remind us that sometimes something isn’t quite as simple and clean-cut as we think it is. In reminding us of that, it helps us really dig a little bit deeper in our response, individualizing it versus a generic ‘this is how we approach things.’”

Sosa was a promising high school freshman girls’ volleyball player when she got into the relationship that would shape the next decade of her life.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. One in three teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by someone they are in a relationship with before they become adults. According to a 2021 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey , about one in 12 high school students surveyed reported experiencing physical dating violence in the past year. One in 10 reported experiencing sexual dating violence.

Guadalupe Sosa, left, shares her story with Brett Goldberg, the assistant director of advocacy services and community engagement at Cal State Fullerton, during the “Courage Over Comfort” live podcast in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sosa said she initially resisted getting into the relationship that ultimately led to abuse, before eventually agreeing.

“We ended up having rules because we were all about loyalty, but they were disguised,” she said. “It was, like ‘OK, well now that we’re dating, you’re no longer able to talk to the opposite sex so we can respect each other.’ We mutually agreed to that. But little did I know that was a trap. Then he pushed me to make decisions I felt very uncomfortable doing. Even though I said no, he would not take that as an answer.”

She said he moved her to Coachella for years, effectively distancing her from her father and the rest of her family. She said she also felt intimidation by his family.

“After we ran away, I was completely isolated,” Sosa said. “I didn’t make friends for about eight years. I couldn’t look at people. I couldn’t talk to the cashier. I couldn’t throw out trash … I just became a missing person at that point, but my father already knew that I was with him and that he couldn’t do anything because everybody was at risk of getting hurt.

“I didn’t have money, I didn’t have my ID, I didn’t have a phone. There was no TV. All I did was just clean, cook and sleep, and that was just my life in Coachella. Nobody questioned it. I couldn’t run away because I wasn’t familiar with where I was, and it’s the desert, so that’s quite intimidating to leave with no resources.”

Meanwhile, she had four children, first a daughter, followed by three sons. Eventually, they moved back to Orange County.

The audience for the “Courage Over Comfort” live podcast in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“He had made sure to impregnate me so I wouldn’t leave because, you know, I’ll become vulnerable,” Sosa said. “I’m tired. Hormones are through the roof. I cannot do certain things while I’m pregnant. So every time I really tried to leave, he would impregnate me so he had more control of me. And you know, just stating, ‘Oh, now that you have so many kids, no one’s gonna want you. Nobody loves you. Your family is nowhere. No one’s looking for you.’”

By October 2021, Sosa had called a social worker and was making a safety plan. But it was never finalized, after an encounter in January 2022 that she said became very physical. Smoke filled the house with the oven on high, as she said he told her he was going to blow it up after he was done with her.

He fell asleep, and she crawled away while breastfeeding her youngest son and called 911, Sosa said. Police came to the house, he was taken away, and Child Protective Services came to get her kids.

A question that Goldberg hears often is, “Why didn’t you just leave?,’ which he finds flippant and victim blaming.

“It both is not creating any kind of connection in that opportunity, but it’s also not recognizing how complicated the dynamics are in our society and the ways that we are failing survivors that we don’t have systems in place to wrap around folks who are experiencing harm,” Goldberg said. “We put folks through the ringer of policy and bureaucracy, and does it meet all these different thresholds in order to get support? And you know that we don’t fund social services in the same way that we are funding police surveillance or all the money we’re throwing at ICE right now, and we are not actually creating cultures or communities that are designed to foster collective well being.

“Then the people who suffer are the folks who are already being victimized, because we are failing as a culture to shape not only the narrative that violence isn’t acceptable, but that we are here to support survivors and that is a shared responsibility.”

Human Options chief excutive Maricela Rios-Faust,from left, Guadalupe Sosa and Brett Goldberg, participate on the “Courage Over Comfort” live podcast in Costa Mesa on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

After navigating through the court system, Sosa got full custody of her children, and she said she has not seen the father in about three years. She earned her high school diploma last year.

Human Options provided her with shelter and basic necessities that were helpful, she said. Her case manager helped provide structure, and she also found the group therapies helpful.

“You know, being isolated for so long, it’s like I was not the only one, right?” Sosa said. “Like, I’m not crazy.”

In a similar way, the Courage Over Comfort podcast series is meant to spark the conversation about an often taboo topic.

“If no one’s talking about it, and if the survivor doesn’t feel like they can talk about it, it gradually undermines anything that they’re trying to do,” Rios-Faust said. “Everything is seen through the lens of the narrative that they’ve been given about themselves. So, everything is seen through the lens of, I’m not worthy, I’m incompetent, I’m stupid,’ all of these. Without that opportunity to heal and process and talk to somebody and understand that the messages they’ve received are really not about them, they’re about the abusive partner and this abusive partner’s way of seeing the world and trying to maintain control, then they won’t get to a place of feeling healed and/or feeling capable.

“They’re more than capable, they’ve just not had that opportunity and have been unfortunately controlled, oftentimes for far too long.”