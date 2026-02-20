Laguna Beach mulls putting question of adopting a limited charter to voters

Laguna Beach is considering asking voters this November to decide whether or not the city should adopt a limited charter.

The City Council at its Feb. 10 meeting directed staff to return with a draft of a simple charter and an accompanying financial analysis. The panel also requested that the links to charters that have been adopted by other Orange County municipalities be made available on the city’s website.

Laguna currently operates as a general law city, governed by California statutes. City officials showed interest in drafting a simple charter, noting a few key areas of concern with state laws where a charter could make a difference.

Notably, those included provisions to allow the city to contract out parking enforcement and the ability to administer heftier fines that might make more of an impact as a deterrent to municipal code violations.

“I don’t want to give us, or future councils, power to do things that we’re not trying to do today,” Councilman Alex Rounaghi said. “I want to be clear about that because we don’t know who’s going to be up here [on the council dais]. I think it’s a very simple thing where I see three categories: [First,] parking enforcement, where we want to have surge capacity during the summer, which is directly in response to quality-of-life concerns we’ve heard from our residents and we’ve experienced ourselves.

“Two, procurement, if there are more creative ways. Again, this is not an attempt to try to pay people less or anything like that, but more just to ensure that we are able to follow modern business practices, to procure projects in a smarter way. Three, penalties, if there’s opportunities, like Newport Beach has done, where we can have penalties where the dollar amount more closely aligns with the deterrent impact that we want to have in a smart way.”

City Manager Dave Kiff, who previously held the same position in Newport Beach, has been a key figure in driving the charter city discussion, often returning to potential benefits in parking enforcement.

“I don’t think any city … is able to keep up with all the changes in parking technology like private companies can,” Kiff said. “That was one of the benefits of the charter city, where you could bring in a private company to do it, soup to nuts, and you require them to keep abreast of all the latest technologies, meaning apps and pay by phone. …

“It’s an area where I just don’t think we can keep up. … That includes the enforcement, so it’s not just bring on more part-time people. We do hire part-time people in the summertime, but that expansive network of knowledge and technology is something that only charter cities can take advantage of.”

A charter city may exercise local control over matters pertaining to municipal affairs, including city police force, sub-governance and municipal elections. In California, 121 of 482 cities have adopted a charter.

Orange County has 10 charter cities: Anaheim, Buena Park, Cypress, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Placentia, Santa Ana and Seal Beach.

Fountain Valley recently held several discussions on whether the community should become a charter city. Elected leaders decided to push back placing a charter measure on the ballot until at least 2028.

Laguna Beach’s efforts, for now, appear to be geared toward the current election cycle. While city officials will endeavor to draft a charter, the city must also hold two public hearings on the proposed charter, at least 30 days apart.

Resident Aaron Peluso said if the city could gain flexibility on parking enforcement during the summer, that alone would be “worth it.” He did question what would go in the original charter and how it might be amended.

“If we have to do everything right now, I must admit, it’s a pretty short timeline,” Peluso added. “But if we have decades to refine it and cater to our community, then it’s not so bad.”

An approximate timeline of the process included in a staff report indicated that the public hearings could occur in May and June.

“I like the minimal approach [of a limited charter],” Councilman Bob Whalen said. “Reserve the general power, and then the minimal approach that we want to make sure we’re calling out [specific items], either because we’ve identified it as something we want to do, or it’s something that we have to specifically include here in order to provide future flexibility.”

Whalen said he saw some benefits to be gained from a charter in public financing and economic development.

“Sometimes, state law requires specific reports and analyses … in order to do economic development, economic assistance,” Whalen explained. “I think it just creates more flexibility at the local level to say, no, we want to support this economic development initiative without having to go through anything costly, cost-benefit analysis and consultants and that kind of thing.”

Councilmember Sue Kempf also suggested that a charter could include job descriptions for city clerk and treasurer. Laguna Beach elects those positions.

“I don’t mind exploring that in a little bit more detail,” Mayor Pro Tem Hallie Jones said. “I’m not comfortable, yet, saying I want that in the charter.”