Police arrest 3 Sunday for alleged burglary of a Costa Mesa warehouse

A Costa Mesa police pursuit that also involved the CHP and helicopter support Sunday morning ended in Lakewood, where two burglary suspects were taken into custody. Another suspect was arrested at the scene of the alleged burglary of a warehouse.

Three suspects were in custody Sunday following an alleged burglary in Costa Mesa that triggered two vehicle pursuits, one of

which ended in the city of Lakewood, authorities said.

Officers responded at 6:25 a.m. Sunday to a burglary-in-progress call at a warehouse in the 600 block of Paularino Avenue, Costa Mesa Police Department Public Affairs Manager Roxi Fyad said.

“Officers observed two vehicles fleeing the scene,’’ Fyad said. “One vehicle went the wrong direction on the 55 (Costa Mesa) Freeway and the pursuit of that vehicle was subsequently terminated.”

The second vehicle fled to northbound Interstate 5 with an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter in pursuit, as well as the California Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Advertisement

The chase ended in Lakewood, where two suspects were taken into custody.

Another suspect was arrested at the scene of the alleged burglary, she

said.