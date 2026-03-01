Suspected DUI driver kills 1, injures another in Newport Beach

The 2 a.m. Saturday incident involving an alleged DUI driver is still under investigation by the Newport Beach Police Department.

A pedestrian was killed and another was injured Saturday morning in Newport Beach, where the motorist driving a Chevrolet Corvette was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of Newport Boulevard and 24th Street, Newport Beach Police Department public information officer Heather Rangel said Saturday.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and paramedics rushed another pedestrian to a hospital, Rangel said. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Advertisement

Adelanto resident Jesus Alvarez, 26, fled the scene and was located nearby where he was arrested, according to an NBPD news release issued Sunday. “A passenger in the vehicle, Ashley Guerrero, a 26-year-old female from Adelanto, was arrested for disorderly conduct,” the news release stated.

As the investigation got underway, southbound Newport Boulevard was closed between 23rd and 28th streets until about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, officials reported, when it was fully reopened.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Laverty at Alaverty@nbpd.org or (949) 644-3747.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.