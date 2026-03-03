Advertisement
Woman killed in collision outside convenience store in Laguna Beach

File photo.
By Andrew Turner
A woman has died following a traffic collision Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a convenience store in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach police, in a news release late Tuesday afternoon, said an adult female pedestrian sustained critical injuries during the incident, which occurred outside a 7-Eleven at 31702 Coast Highway, on the northwest corner of the intersection with 3rd Avenue in South Laguna.

The woman, whose identity was being withheld until next of kin could be notified, was taken by emergency personnel to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, police said. It was there that she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a call reporting the traffic collision at approximately 10:22 a.m. Authorities said the incident involved two service providers for the business — CR&R Trash Services and Belshire Environmental Services.

The Laguna Beach Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone who witnessed it or may have information is asked to contact Cpl. James Michaud of the department’s traffic bureau at (949) 497-0701.

Andrew Turner

Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, the Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611

