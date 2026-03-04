Huntington Beach City Council OKs surf museum move to Main Street Library

Artist Joshua Ben Paskowitz’s painting, “Nathan Fletcher at Teahupo’o,” was among the pieces on display at the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum’s holiday art show last December.

The Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum will be moving out of its home of more than 35 years.

On Tuesday night, the Huntington Beach City Council unanimously approved a move for the nonprofit surf museum to the Main Street Branch Library.

The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Pat Burns absent.

“We’ve talked before about meeting with business leaders, how they really wish we had more culture in this city,” Mayor Casey McKeon said. “I just think with the location across the street from the art center, it could really cross-polinate very well … It makes a lot of sense to fuse these two together.”

Huntington Beach first formally explored the idea of moving the surfing museum to some underutilized space in the library last summer . A study session was held in December .

Under the agreement, the International Surfing Museum will pay $500 a month base rent to the city, which covers utilities, staff support and parking.

The surf museum has been at its current location on Olive Avenue since 1990. It is currently closed as it has been preparing to debut a new exhibit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the World Surf League.

“Duke,” a piece by former women’s Pro Tour surfer Courtney Conlogue, on display at the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum in 2024. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In a presentation Tuesday night, Huntington Beach community and library services director Ashley Theel said that no city funding would be provided for relocation and improvement costs.

Visit Huntington Beach supports the museum as a sponsor, but is not involved in the museum’s operations or in planning its relocation, officials for the tourism organization said Wednesday.

“The Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum has long been an integral part of the Huntington Beach community, showcasing the rich history of surfing — from pioneers like George Freeth and Duke Kahanamoku to the modern-day surf heroes and the next generation of rising stars,” John Urdi, president and chief executive of Visit Huntington Beach said in a statement. “This approved move provides the museum with an opportunity to settle into a space that can welcome even more visitors to experience the sport and its culture from a fresh perspective. The new location will allow the HBISM to continue inspiring guests of all ages while giving the museum an exciting opportunity to shine in its next chapter.”

Some residents, opposed to the move, called the rent a “sweetheart deal” during public comments Thursday night.

“You can’t rent a bedroom in this town for less than $750 [a month], plus utilities, and forget about free parking,” Chris Rini said.

But Councilman Andrew Gruel addressed that during discussion of the item.

“We can’t on the one hand say that we want to provide free services for residents, and on the other hand say, we’re not jamming them enough, we’re not charging them enough,” Gruel said. “You can’t have it both ways when you make that argument.

“This is a temporary opportunity to drive more traffic into the library and collaborate with the surf museum, and we are ‘Surf City, USA.’ It’s that simple. We’re decreasing costs by sharing resources as well.”

Artist Ricky Blake poses for a photo next to one of his pieces on display in December during the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum’s holiday art show. (Eric Licas)

The museum will have about 1,200 square feet of dedicated space in the library, Theel said during her presentation. The library will keep nearly 4,000 square feet of its own dedicated space, and about 3,600 square feet would be shared.

The city will maintain common areas, as well as co-sponsor up to eight “Surfin’ Sundays” events per year.

McKeon said during the meeting that he had met with Karen Snider, the head librarian at the Main Street branch, and she indicated that she would shuffle things around and make the shared space work. He added that the agreement included a 60-day termination clause, in case the merger went sideways.

Huntington Beach resident Kim Kramer, however, produced a report highlighting concerns with the merger. Kramer was involved with the 2010 effort to save the Main Street Library Branch .

“You can’t just take a library and start adding other services to it,” Kramer said in an interview Wednesday “It’s just not fulfilling its obligation to the community … People don’t come there to go to a surf museum, they come there to study and work and take out books and read.”