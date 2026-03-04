Woman fatally shot in Huntington Beach home, 76-year-old man arrested

Robert Alvarez, 76, of Huntington Beach, was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of murdering a woman at a home the same morning,

A 76-year-old man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of homicide after police found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound in a home in Huntington Beach.

Robert Alvarez of Huntington Beach was booked at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department jail records.

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department received several calls at about 10 a.m. Tuesday reporting a family disturbance with shots fired at a home in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street.Upon arrival they received no answer at the front door, a department spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The officers entered the home, and quickly located and detained Alvarez as a search of the residence continued, according to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for HBPD.

“Officers located an adult female victim with a gunshot wound,” Cuchilla said.

The woman, whose name, age and relationship to the suspect were not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit responded and assumed the investigation, with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner division and crime lab.

“Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, Robert Alvarez, of Huntington Beach, was arrested and transported to the Huntington Beach City Jail and booked (on suspicion of) murder,’” Chuchilla said, adding that the killing was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call Det. Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Anonymous tips can be submitted through OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.