‘It’s a true miracle:’ Huntington Beach man finds kidney donor

Shawn Kortes, with wife Jenny in the background, at their Huntington Beach home in April 2025.

The annual Read Across America event in Huntington Beach is one of Shawn Kortes’ favorite events of the year.

He typically helps out with providing food for the readers at Peterson Elementary. This year, he also planned to take his daughter Charli to it, hoping to spark a love of reading.

“She’s just learning to read and, you know, I wanted to bring her and have her be a part of that,” Kortes said. “It’s something that we can do together, a memory that we can make.”

Kortes’ wife Jenny and Charli both made it to the reading showcase last week. Shawn wasn’t there, but he received text message updates that their 7-year-old daughter did great. Later, he received pictures from Read Across America organizer Laura Costelloe.

Shawn couldn’t make it because he was in the hospital. This was a good hospital visit, however.

The wait was over.

Kortes, who has polycystic kidney disease, had been searching for a new kidney for months. He received a kidney transplant on Feb. 25 at UCI Medical Center in Orange.

Kortes, 46, returned home Saturday and has been recovering.

Shawn Kortes and his wife Jenny, pictured at their Huntington Beach home on Tuesday. (Matt Szabo)

Three days before the transplant, he had received a text from Huntington Beach public affairs officer Jessica Cuchilla, asking him if he still needed a kidney. Kortes discussed the situation with his transplant team at UCI, but he was understandably skeptical.

“I have a rare blood type of O-negative, right?” he said. “Which makes it difficult to find a donor, because I can only get from another O-type blood donor. So, you know, I didn’t really get my hopes up.”

The donor was Jake Paccione, a witness coordinator at the Torrance branch of the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Cuchilla said he was a close family friend, and the godfather of both of her children.

“Jake was an amazing person, all the way until the very end,” Cuchilla said. “He was the kind of person that loved to give back. It’s not surprising that he wanted to continue helping people, even after he passed.”

Paccione, 51, had suffered a stroke a few weeks prior to his death. On Feb. 15, his parents, John and Paulette, received a call from the hospital that he had a brain hemorrhage and had been declared brain dead.

Cuchilla and her husband went to the hospital, along with other friends and family, before medication was administered that would lead to Paccione’s death. Just before that happened, it was made known that Paccione was an organ donor.

Cuchilla thought of Shawn Kortes, having learned his story last April after coordinating a meeting between Kortes and Huntington Beach police chief Eric Parra. She had made a social media post to bring awareness to Kortes’ search.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would be the one connecting him to a kidney,” Cuchilla said, fighting back tears. “It helps a little bit, in this tragedy that happened, that something good came out of it for Shawn and his family and this community. Shawn seems to be a very big part of this community in Huntington Beach.

“I do believe that everything happened for a reason. It just so happened that it was meant for me to meet Shawn back in April.”

Kortes has been in touch with Paccione’s mother, Paulette, and learned more about his donor. The symmetry between the two men is remarkable.

Both shared the love of hockey, and both were Los Angeles Kings fans. Kortes played the sport growing up, and Cuchilla is convinced that Paccione would have done the same if he wasn’t born without a left arm, and had a short right arm with three fingers.

Both Kortes and Paccione also enjoyed giving back to their communities, including the donation of gifts at the holidays.

Now Shawn Kortes has received the ultimate donation, and he’ll be forever grateful.

“I was like, now I know why this kidney’s functioning so well,” he said. “The same kind of person it went out of, it went into. I told his mom, ‘I’m sure your son and I would have had a lot in common, a lot to talk about.’ We probably would have been really good friends if we had met under different circumstances.”

Things moved quickly. The day after texting Kortes, Cuchilla provided information to the hospital. The next night, Feb. 24 — the night that Paccione died — Kortes got a call telling him not to eat or drink anything.

At 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, he received another call advising him he should be at the hospital at 6 a.m. for his pre-operation check-in. The surgery happened that afternoon, and he woke up that evening.

It had been nearly a full 24 hours since he’d had anything to eat or drink. He was told he was on a liquid diet, but he had plenty of Jell-O, water and chicken and beef broths at that point.

Shawn Kortes with wife Jenny and daughter Charli, at their Huntington Beach home in April 2025. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kortes said he now feels fine, maybe a little sore and uncomfortable. He’ll be seeing the doctor on Mondays and Thursdays going forward for blood work, to make sure that things are headed in the right direction.

He still has a drain on one side of his abdomen and a dialysis tube on the other, but those will likely be removed soon. That means he can get back into the water that he’s missed so much.

He’s on plenty of medications, he said, to keep his body from trying to reject the new organ. But he’s happy that he no longer has to do eight hours of dialysis each night.

Shawn can now focus on being a dad again, to both Charli and his stepson, Logan, a senior at Huntington Beach High School.

“It’s amazing,” Jenny Kortes said. “It took that one person that remembered his story to change his life.”

Shawn Kortes called it crazy, how the stars have aligned for him.

“All the circumstances that needed to happen just somehow miraculously happened, and now I’m sitting here today,” he said. “You know, it’s a true miracle. It’s weird, man. It’s like a Hollywood movie kind of story.”

Kortes plans to resume attending the Read Across America event next year. He realizes that he no longer has to try to race against time to make memories with his family.

“It really started to hit home for me,” he said. “You know, we can do this again next year, and we can do it again the next year, and we can do it again the next year.”