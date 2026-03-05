Man arrested in Huntington Beach fatal shooting formally charged

On Tuesday morning the HBPD responded to a Brookhurst Street home where they found a woman who had been fatally shot. The man arrested in the case was charged with murder on Thursday.

A 76-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a woman in Huntington Beach.

Robert Cipiano Alvarez Jr. was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the discharge of a gun causing death. He is accused of killing 65-year-old Bari Payne of Huntington Beach.

Alvarez’s city of residence was not provided.

Police received multiple calls about 10 a.m. Tuesday related to a domestic dispute with gunshots in a home in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, police said.

When officers arrived no one answered the door, so they made their way into the residence and found Alvarez, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.