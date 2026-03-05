Performing arts to take center stage in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach High students rehearse for the theatrical production of “Urinetown.” The show opens for the first of six performances on Friday.

If unseasonably warm weather is any indication, summer will be here soon enough, and with it will come the buzz of art festivals in Laguna Beach.

Community groups, at present, are vying for an audience, inviting locals to take a seat and take advantage of various opportunities to enjoy the performing arts.

Opening night for Laguna Beach High’s spring musical, “Urinetown,” is Friday. It will open a run of six shows across two weekends. Production dates include evening performances at 7 p.m. on March 6, 7, 20 and 21. There will also be two matinee curtains at 2 p.m. on March 8 and 22.

“Urinetown,” written by Greg Kotis, with music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, takes the audience into a future where water is scarce, where private toilets are banned and where failure to pay a fee to pee could come flush with consequences.

The production takes a satirical approach to examining the themes of “extreme capitalism, corporate greed, and government mismanagement,” a district spokesperson said in an advance for the show.

“From the spray-painted set to the original trash artwork and punk costumes, students cannot wait to bring you into the world of Urinetown,” said Meghan Minguez-Marshall, theater director for the high school, in promoting the production. “Over 50 people have been working on bringing this hilarious satire to the LBHS Artists Theatre since November. We hope to see you there.”

General admission is $10, while preferred seating is available for $20.95.

Chamber Singers’ ‘Passion’

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers will present “A Passion for the Planet,” on Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave.

A concert that aims to explore humanity’s connection to the natural world and the shared responsibility to take care of it, the show continues “Horizons,” the 11th season for the choral group, which is led by artistic director Ryan Brown.

The selections to be performed include Frank Ticheli’s “Earth Song,” Jake Runestad’s “The Peace of Wild Things,” Morton Lauridsen’s “Sure on this Shining Night,” and Matthew Lyon Hazzard’s “If the River is Proof.”

General admission is $30. Tickets for students and seniors are $20. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lbchambersingers.org/concerts.

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, an auditioned ensemble, close their season with “It Takes a Village,” a Mother’s Day weekend show on Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m. at Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.

A dancer performs with the Laguna Community Concert Band. (Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band)

‘Shall We Dance?’

The Laguna Community Concert Band will provide a free performance at the close of the month with its presentation of “Shall We Dance?”

Taking place on Sunday, March 29 at 2 p.m. at the Laguna Playhouse, the group will perform an array of pieces that span the decades.

Laguna Beach High dance and theater students will join the band on stage during the playing of John Philip Sousa’s “The Washington Post March,” helping to bring the late 19th-century two-step dance sensation to life.

“‘Shall We Dance?’ celebrates the artistry and diversity of dance-inspired music,” Jennifer Baker, the band’s music director, said in a news release. “The program invites listeners to enjoy the rhythms, colors, and textures that connect music and movement across cultures.”

Additional highlights include Alfred Reed’s “Danza Caribe” and “Armenian Dances,” as well as selections from Dmitri Shostakovich and Isaac Albéniz. The show will also pull from theatrical productions, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The King and I,” and “My Fair Lady.”