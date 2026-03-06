Plan to transform Big Newport movie theater into high-rise condos approved

The Newport Beach Planning Commission discussed a proposal to demolish the Big Newport movie theater to build 150 high-rise condos.

The Regal Edwards Big Newport movie theater — with its iconic Art Deco marquee, stadium seating and wide screens — is set to be replaced by high-rise housing as it nears the end of its theatrical run.

The Newport Beach Planning Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a plan to demolish the storied movie house and build a pair of residential towers with 150 condominiums between them in its place.

Commissioners hope the project will spur a reimagining of the Newport Center, a business, shopping and entertainment district anchored by Fashion Island that future residents can also call home.

“We are excited about being part of the 21st Century Newport Center,” Gino Canori, president and chief executive of Related California, told commissioners. “We are committed to investing fully to build the highest quality residential project possible.”

Plans for the roughly four-acre site include two nearly identical 22-story towers that will stand about 270 feet tall. The twin towers will house condo units between two-to-four bedrooms while also including penthouses, but no affordable housing.

In addition to condos, the proposal outlines home offices available for sale to residents, retail and a café.

Bidding farewell to the treasured Big Newport movie theater, which first opened in 1969, summoned hard feelings among supporters and detractors of the housing plan alike.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, Newport Beach residents emailed commissioners with their opposition to demolishing Big Newport in favor of housing while some just expressed sadness at losing the landmark movie house.

“Now we will only have the Lot in Newport Beach,” wrote Dr. Denise Bonner. “The Port and Lido Cinema do not show recent films.”

Jim Edwards, whose father opened Big Newport, outlined recent struggles the movie theater has faced.

“Nationally, theater attendance has declined every year for the last 20 years, and of course, COVID decimated the business, which hasn’t recovered since,” he said. “Unfortunately, Big Newport is not immune to those conditions.”

The Edwards family has decided not to extend Regal’s agreement to operate beyond June 2027. Regal has informed the family that the company is interested in exiting much sooner, before the end of this year.

On behalf of the family, Edwards offered his full support behind Related California’s high-rise housing proposal.

“With the changing trends, our family wants to honor [my] dad’s passion to create something special on this property,” Edwards said. “We believe the next chapter for our property and Newport Center is going to be very exciting.”

A screenshot of the conceptual rendering for the residential towers at the Newport Beach site where the Big Newport movie theater will be removed.

Gregg Schwenk, co-founder of the Newport Beach Film Festival, expressed concern about how the turn of this chapter in the property’s life could affect the largest cultural event in the city. For years, Big Newport has stood as the popular film festival’s opening night venue. It also hosts several screenings throughout the event.

Schwenk called on Related California to reach out to festival organizers.

“I know my colleagues and the hundreds of volunteers throughout our community are a little alarmed and concerned with this,” he said. “But again, we’re hopeful that maybe [Related California] will [reach out] now and figure out how we can work together to find a possible solution to the loss of our home.”

The project faced other criticisms beyond letting go of a big piece of Newport nostalgia.

Jim Mosher, a retired scientist and former City Council candidate, questioned the process that allowed the Planning Commission to approve the project outright instead of voting on whether to recommend it to City Council.

“This would be an ideal site for police headquarters, right next to Fashion Island, where we need more attention,” Mosher said. “I think it would be a better use for this site.”

But commissioners appeared on board with approving design waivers to clear a path for the high-rise housing development. The vote carried 6-0 with Commissioner Greg Reed absent.

“It’s a beautiful project,” said Commission Chair Tristan Harris. “As sad as it is, and as hard as it is, I think it drives a new era.”