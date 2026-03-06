Newport Beach couple called ‘sophisticated fraudsters,’ by prosecutor are jailed

A Newport Beach couple who own a second home in Montecito were arrested Feb. 26 on 68 charges of fraud and were still in jail as of Friday morning pending confirmation the money they put up as bail was not gained by illegal means.

A Newport Beach couple arrested last week faces 68 felony counts alleging they defrauded friends and lending firms and also positioned themselves as a neighbor’s financial advisor while she was going through a divorce to steal millions from her.

The defendants, 63-year-old Byron “Rick” Tarnutzer and 70-year-old Vonna Tarnutzer were taken into custody at their $3.9 million home on Sandalwood Lane in Newport Beach on Thursday Feb. 26. They were held in lieu of $100,000 bail, and remained in custody as of Friday morning pending a hearing to ensure the money obtained to pay for their release was not earned through criminal means, according to Vonna Tarnutzer’s attorney, Addison Steele.

Steele declined to go into the specifics of the allegations against the couple, citing attorney-client privacy and the early nature of criminal proceedings against the Tarnutzers.

The charges filed against them in Santa Barbara County Superior Court claim they fraudulently obtained over $6.4 million from Cake Mortgage Company and stole more than $2 million from Mystica Fleury. She was a friend of the couple and a neighbor in the Montecito neighborhood where the defendants owned a second home valued at $5.7 million.

The Tarnutzers were described as “practiced, sophisticated fraudsters,” in court documents filed by Santa Barbara Deputy Dist. Atty. Brian Cota. Prosecutors claim they have a history of failing to pay back debts, getting sued and then using the possibility of costly, ongoing litigation as leverage to obtain favorable settlements.

Steele said the Tarnutzers have no significant criminal record. The defense attorney added that his clients were described as model members of the community in letters submitted by their neighbors.

“These civil law accusations should be taken with a grain of salt, because civil lawyers can be very uncivil,” Steele told the Daily Pilot over the phone Thursday.

Prosecutors said in court documents that the defendants earned Fleury’s trust by giving her legal and financial advice while she was going through a divorce in 2020, “during a period of significant emotional and financial vulnerability.” They convinced her to buy a house next to theirs on Owen Road in Santa Barbara, hire them for remodeling and interior design services and then wound up allegedly overbilling the victim by about $200,000.

The Tarnutzers were further accused of soliciting a $1.75-million loan from Fleury that was supposedly for an investment opportunity involving the auction and sale of classic cars. But prosecutors claim that money was instead used to cover “the defendant’s large credit-card balances and lifestyle costs.”

The Newport Beach couple are also accused of fraudulently obtaining loans from other acquaintances, including $590,000 from Dennis and Sharon Frank, that were used to inflate the financial statements of Vonna Tarnutzer’s interior design company, American Interiors. The phony accounting was then used to justify $6,446,250 in loans from Cake Mortgage Company.

Steele said the charges against the Tarnutzers were based on claims made in prior, vitriolic civil cases. He said his client is “looking forward to defending against the charges in court.”