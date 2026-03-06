Vanguard University honors life of Jesse Miranda with new documentary

A picture of Jesse Miranda as seen in the biographical documentary, “Always a Seat at the Table: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Jesse Miranda,” during a celebration of his legacy at Vanguard University on Monday.

Jesse Miranda would have been the last person to celebrate his own accomplishments.

The late Christian leader would be embarrassed that a celebration was being held to honor him, or even that this article was being written, his oldest son, Jack Miranda, said.

“Very humble man,” said Jack Miranda, himself a reverend. “The most authentic and humble, and that’s what you get from the video. That is who he was.”

Vanguard University enlisted others to tell the story of Jesse Miranda, the namesake of the university’s Jesse Miranda Center for Hispanic Leadership, as part of a new documentary.

Advertisement

Celina Canales, director of the Jesse Miranda Center, makes comments at Vanguard University on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Vanguard held an event on campus Monday premiering the 17-minute video, “Always a Seat at the Table: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Jesse Miranda.”

Miranda, who died in 2019 at age 82, was survived by his wife Susan, three children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Many were in attendance for the premiere of the biographical documentary, though the family also saw it during a private screening in December.

Celina Canales, who is both director of the Jesse Miranda Center and director of university engagement at Vanguard, said she hopes that students see themselves when they watch the film. Nearly half of Vanguard students — 48% — identify as Hispanic/Latino, and the university was designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution in 2015.

“They can see a pioneer and a world-changer,” Canales said about the documentary. “I mean, he came from such humble beginnings, and was just obedient to the call that God had on his life. He was a bridge builder, so I want it to be very inspiring to our students.”

Members of the late Jesse Miranda’s family, including wife Susan Miranda, center, and sister Mary Reynoso, at right, attend a showing of the biographical documentary, “Always a Seat at the Table: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Jesse Miranda,” at Vanguard University on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The documentary, produced by Nelson Grant, is available on Vanguard’s website .

Canales said that after beginning as the center’s director, she realized that students didn’t know about the life and impact of Miranda. She was at the memorial service of Lewis Wilson, who served at Vanguard for nearly 30 years and died in 2024, and his family showed a video tribute of his life.

“I realized that’s what I needed, a video,” Canales said. “We started a project last year that was based on interviews with his colleagues and mentees. There’s a lot of artifacts and photos and video of Dr. Jesse Miranda, to tell his story from cradle all the way until grave. Also, it talks about how his legacy continues through the Jesse Miranda Center for Hispanic Leadership.”

Miranda held a bachelor’s degree from Vanguard, formerly known as Southern California College. The Pentecostal leader started his ministry as an instructor at the Latin America Bible Institute in La Puente where he remained for nearly two decades.

Students Tracy Chavez, president of El Puente Club and Kimberly Camacho, from left, make comments during Monday’s event at Vanguard University. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

A longtime minister and later executive presbyter with the Assemblies of God, he advised United States presidents on immigration policy and faith-based initiatives.

Miranda returned to Vanguard in 2000 to support the campus’ Latino students as the director of the Center for Urban Studies and Ethnic Leadership, which was later renamed in his honor.

Tracy Chavez, a psychology senior, was one of two Vanguard undergraduates who spoke during Monday’s event. Chavez is the president of El Puente, the Latino club on campus.

A 2023 graduate of Newport Harbor High, she stayed close to home for college. She saw the Jesse Miranda Center table at her orientation and signed up.

A picture of Jesse Miranda as seen in the biographical documentary, “Always a Seat at the Table: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Jesse Miranda,” during a celebration of his legacy at Vanguard University on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chavez said she is both a mentor and mentee through the center. She added that a chapter of the Assn. of Latino Professionals For America (ALPFA) is being launched.

“I think it was really great,” Chavez said of the documentary. “I’ve heard things about Dr. Jesse Miranda, how intentional he was with leadership. It was sort of quiet empowerment that he had, and honestly, it was so inspiring. It’s something I hope to be one day, someone who is willing to give for others to grow. I think it’s very touching to see that there’s people who really want to invest in that.”

Canales said that this year, two Jesse Miranda sections of Cornerstone were launched, serving 76 students with a focus on personal leadership formation. Cornerstone is a required course for incoming first-year students.

During Monday’s luncheon, Vanguard also announced the release of a newly translated English version of Miranda’s book, “Liderazgo y Amistad” (Leadership and Friendship).