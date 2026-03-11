Huntington Beach surf dog Sugar, battling cancer, goes for one last ride

Sugar the Surfing Dog catches a wave on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier on Saturday morning.

Ryan Rustan held Sugar the Surfing Dog in his arms Saturday morning on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

He smiled as they took in the sun’s rays before getting out in the water on a surfboard.

“One thing she loves is basking in the sun,” Rustan said. “This right here is like heaven to her.”

Sugar, a five-time World Dog Surf Champion , also loves catching waves. Saturday was considered a final ride for the decorated dog, who was rescued from the streets of Oakland at 7 months old.

Advertisement

Rustan said that Sugar , now 16, has been diagnosed with cancer. She had surgery to remove a tumor and has been recovering, but it’s unknown how long she has left to live.

Owner Ryan Rustan shares a moment with Sugar the Surfing Dog on Saturday morning in Huntington Beach. (Laura Beatty)

He organized a GoFundMe, which had raised nearly $13,000 as of Wednesday, to cover medical expenses.

It seems appropriate that Sugar, a Surf City local, is the only animal to be inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame.

Rustan is cherishing every moment with Sugar, who has helped him straighten out his life over the last decade and a half. She also helped him when his dad passed away three years ago.

He said he was three years sober when he got Sugar, but still “foaming at the mouth.”

“She’s taught me how to forgive,” said Rustan, 45. “She’s taught me how to be OK with being in a room with just myself and her. I always thought I had to be somewhere cool. There’s just so many things she’s taught me. She’s taught me how to love unconditionally.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon first met Rustan when he came to speak at a meeting of the City Council. Now, he said, they speak nearly every day.

Sugar, who has also served as a surf therapy dog, has been on McKeon’s float for the city’s Fourth of July parade each of the last two years.

Ryan Rustan holds Sugar the Surfing Dog as they prepare to get into the water on Saturday. (Matt Szabo)

McKeon said the City Council is preparing to declare Dec. 5, the date that Sugar was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, to be Sugar the Surfing Dog day in Huntington Beach. A highlight reel will be played at the next council meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s amazing having Sugar as a Huntington Beach resident,” McKeon said. “She’s awesome, and everyone loves her … It’s a great story. [Rustan] was in a dark place, and she basically redeemed his life, saved his life, gave him a whole new purpose.”

Sugar received a ride down to the beach Saturday morning from the Huntington Beach lifeguards. Dozens of people — some on the sand, more on the pier — came to support Sugar and Rustan, including Long Beach resident Jill Nakano.

Nakano has her own surfing dog, Carson . She said she has an appreciation for Sugar’s talent.

“[Rustan] has gotten Sugar to be actually able to go down a wave and ride it out, and that’s an incredible feat to be able to do with a dog,” she said. “If you’re a surfer, you can relate. I mean, that’s a tough thing to do for a human.”

Sugar the Surfing Dog, shown in 2021, is a five-time World Dog Surf Champion. (Matt Szabo)

After Sugar’s cancer diagnosis, Rustan got a tattoo of a paw print on the side of his face. He has two other dogs, but said he doesn’t plan to mirror her career with another dog.

Still, other plans are in the works. He said he has started a dog life jacket company, Puffy Puppy, and dog safety company, Pup Tech, inspired by his relationship surfing with Sugar.

Rustan called Sugar’s rides on Saturday morning “electric,” considering her diagnosis.

“She’s always exceeded my expectations,” he said. “She did amazing.”