Rideshare driver charged with attacking intoxicated woman in Costa Mesa

The defendant, who was charged Monday, said he would help an intoxicated woman get home, but drove to another place where he allegedly assaulted her, police said.

A 43-year-old rideshare driver was behind bars Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Costa Mesa.

Flipe Ricoceballos is accused of attacking the victim Feb. 27 in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard, near 22nd Street, Costa Mesa police alleged.

The defendant said he would help an intoxicated woman get home, but drove to another place where he allegedly assaulted her and then dropped her off at another location, police said.

The Ontario resident was charged Monday with kidnapping to commit rape, sexual penetration with an intoxicating substance used on the victim, sexual penetration of an unconscious person and sexual penetration by foreign object, all felonies.

Because Ricoceballos works for a rideshare company, investigators are concerned there may be other potential victims and asked anyone with relevant information to call detectives at (714) 754-5039 or (714) 754-5352.