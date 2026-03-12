Newport Beach woman born into mariachi, bound for the Hall of Fame

Newport Beach native Crystal Hernandez, a member of Mariachi Reyna, will be inducted with the band into California Hall of Fame on March 19.

Crystal Hernandez, a lifelong resident of Newport Beach, will be inducted along with her Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles band mates into the California Hall of Fame on March 19.

The 25-year-old is a seventh generation mariachi musician whose father, Jose Hernandez, established Mariachi Reyna as America’s first all-female professional mariachi ensemble in 1994.

“It was a learning experience for me because there was no template for organizing an all female professional level group,” explained Jose Hernandez. “Yet I felt I needed to do it, I knew I had to represent women in mariachi at a high, professional level. I didn’t want it to be just a gimmick. I want them to project a sound that’ll blow everyone away and I don’t want them to say that ‘for girls, they play pretty good.’”

Crystal Hernandez is seated in her Newport Beach home with her musician father Jose Hernandez, who founded Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. (Susan Hoffman)

His daughter joined Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles during the summer of 2024, representing a continuation of the Hernandez family legacy in mariachi music.

In the fall of 2024, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles released their 30th anniversary album, “Alma de Reyna 30 Aniversario” which was nominated for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards.

Mariachi Reyna pose together in their costumes. The group will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame on March 19. (Courtesy of Hernandez Productions)

The women in the ensemble first learned they had been named to the state Hall of Fame through a social media video, Crystal Hernandez said.

“When we saw it, it was such a surprise. We are so honored and so excited and very much looking forward to being inducted into the Hall of Fame and to perform for everyone there,” she said.

Each year the governor and first partner recognize honorees virtually and in an annual induction ceremony held at the California Museum in Sacramento.

The California Hall of Fame was launched in 2006 by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and First Lady Maria Shriver to honor achievements in the fields of Arts, Business, Entertainment, Food & Wine, Literature, Music, Public Service, Science and Sports. To be selected, honorees must reside in California for at least five years, becoming an inspiration to others and to have made a contribution benefiting the state, nation and world.

Mariachi Reyna performer Crystal Hernandez plays her violin in her music room inside her Newport Beach home. (Susan Hoffman)

Crystal Hernandez began her musical training — including violin, piano and singing — when she was 4 years old. Her first major performance, at age 5, was in 2005 at the Balboa Bay Club & Resort when she sang at the annual Mariachi Sol de Mexico program, directed by her father.

After graduating from Corona del Mar High School, she went on to earned a degree in music education. She is also the first female member of the mariachi ensemble for the LA Rams.

She said that to have Mariachi Reyna be inducted into the Hall of Fame by the governor demonstrates that their presence is an integral part of L.A. culture.

“It is beautiful to see that he recognizes our importance and that we have been trailblazers,” she said. “We’re excited to have some of the original members from 32 years ago joining in to accept the award.”

She added that although Mariachi Reyna may be seen in traditional mariachi settings such as quinceañera celebrations and weddings, walking the red carpet for the Latin Grammy awards and playing with an orchestra at the Disney Concert Hall conducted by Gustavo Dudamel is also achievable.

Crystal Hernandez wears the medallion that was presented to her as a Latin Grammy nominee. (Susan Hoffman)

“The beauty of this music is that it’s appreciated by all people as respected musicians,” said Crystal Hernandez. “We’re breaking the stereotype, it’s not just folk music or for low class people, but it’s beautiful and we’re proving them wrong by being on our stages and representing our culture with pride.”

The 19th California Hall of Fame class includes John L. Burton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Riane Eisler, Janet Evans, Carl Lewis, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, Nobu Matsuhisa, Terry McMillan and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. The March 19 awards can be watched on the California Museum’s YouTube channel.

Mariachi shows can be enjoyed Friday through Sunday at Casa del Sol Mexicana, 2497 Park Ave. Tustin, a restaurant owned by Jose Hernandez.