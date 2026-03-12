Plan to build 196 housing units on Newport Mesa Unified land next to preserve moves forward

A proposal for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District to lease a plot of land neighboring a future nature preserve to a developer planning new units of housing moved closer to approval at a school board meeting Tuesday.

The board voted 4-2 to recognize Knighthall Capital LLC as the preferred bidder for a 99-year lease of an 11-acre plot at 980 16th Street, in the area previously known as Banning Ranch. The district is still hammering out a deal with that company that will also need to be approved by trustees at a later date.

The developer proposed construction of a four-story building with 169 units of housing. As much as 20% of those would be low-income units prioritized for NMUSD staff. The development of workforce housing has been a key goal of the district and was one of the main reasons Knighthall’s proposal won support from the school board.

“We wanted to make sure our employees can dream to own a home where they work,” Trustee Carol Crane said.

Meanwhile, the Mountains and Recreation Conservation Authority has proposed an alternative plan for the property. The local public environmental agency already owns about 387 acres surrounding the district’s 11-acre plot, and wants to add it to the Randall Preserve they’re developing in partnership with the nonprofit Coastal Corridor Alliance.

“Banning Ranch is not just an empty parcel of land,” said Angely Andrade Vallarta, a Costa Mesa planning commissioner who was offering public comments to the school board on her own behalf. “It’s one of the last remaining natural open spaces the west side of Costa Mesa, which is a park-hungry area already, has left. It provides habitats for endangered species, biodiversity… and, increasingly rare in Southern California, accessible green space. When we lose that, land like this, we don’t get it back.”

The conservation authority was one of a handful of public agencies that could potentially manage the 16th street property as an open space that the district was required to notify regarding its intent to lease the land. NMUSD is obligated to consider their proposal for up to 90 days.

Trustee Andrea McElroy expressed frustration at the need to negotiate with the conservation authority because it delays progress on signing a deal with Knighthall, she said. Those who supported leasing to the developer noted that the district is in dire need of funds, and the agreement would generate a significant amount of revenue.

The district stands to bring in between $860 million and $1.6 billion over the course of a 99-year lease, depending on the final price potentially negotiated with Knighthall, according to estimates by NMUSD staff. The proposed housing complex would bring in from $3 million to $6 million in rent, and the developer promised an upfront one-time deposit of between $22 million and $56 million.

Crane noted that the average construction date of the district’s 38 properties is 1960, and many are sorely overdue for maintenance. A 2023 audit found that it will cost the district about $2.5 billion to properly update its facilities.

“We must make sure we have revenue sources that can come close to that,” Crane said. “And that’s not going to magically appear. Our state is not going to hand us billions of dollars. So what, do we go to a bond? We don’t float billion-dollar bonds in Newport Mesa… we have to be creative.”

Melanie Schlotterbeck, Stewardship Consultant for Coastal Corridor Alliance described the board’s vote as disappointing. She said the non-profit remains hopeful the district will rethink their trajectory and lease the space to the Conservation Authority instead. But she also questioned whether NMUSD will consider that alternative in good faith, considering they are already in negotiations with a preferred developer.

“Right now it’s too early to tell,” Schlotterbeck said. “We’re continuing to advocate for an open-space outcome.”

She went on to note that the district’s 11-acre parcel is in both an environmentally and culturally sensitive area. Whoever winds up leasing it will need to have their plans approved by environmental regulators and the leadership of local indigenous communities.

Those issues could pose hurdles to potential development. However, NMUSD staff note that Knighthall has past experience dealing with regulators, and they do plan on setting some open space aside to address environmental and tribal access issues rather than building over the entire lot.

Trustee Ashley Anderson said there was no need to rush a decision on the property. She and board vice-president Michelle Murphy expressed a desire to preserve the land as open space.

“This is property that is hypothetically going to be in a lease for 99-years,” Anderson said. “…To me, it makes sense to have those conversations.”

“I don’t want to build on the land at all,” she added, drawing cheers from opponents of developing the property who attended Tuesday’s meeting.

Those opposed to the development also questioned whether teachers, nurses, kitchen workers and other NMUSD employees would be able to afford any of the new homes built by Knighthall. They note most district staff make considerably less than the $80,000 annual income that qualifies as low-income in the Newport-Mesa area.

“I could not live in one of those new homes,” said Jenny Callahan, a public commenter who described herself as a teacher of 25 years. “A mortgage company would laugh me out of the room.”

The Mountains and Recreation Conservation authority has until late June to try and negotiate an alternative to developer Knighthall’s proposal. In the meantime, trustees and members of the community will have more opportunities to weigh in on the matter.

“This is not the last step in the process,” NMUSD Assistant Supt. Jeffrey Dixon said Tuesday.