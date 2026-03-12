Man gets 30 to life for sex assaults on two girls in Huntington Beach

Orland Gaitan Diaz was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years to life in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A 50-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting two 6-year-old girls he is related to in Huntington Beach.

Orland Gaitan Diaz pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to nine counts of lewd acts with a child younger than 14, and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child 10 or younger, all felonies.

Diaz is accused of attacking the girls in 2011, according to court records. He was given credit Wednesday for 2,268 days behind bars. Diaz was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Police testified at his preliminary hearing that one of the girls said the defendant sexually assaulted her when she was in bed one night, and that the attacks began when she was in first grade.

The girl told her mother, who did not believe her, police testified. The other victim witnessed the attack and was also molested, according to police testimony.