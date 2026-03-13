Huntington Beach elementary students do it all to produce Sea Star News

Students give the signal to begin as they work behind the scenes producing the broadcasting program, Sea Star News, at Seacliff Elementary School in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Huntington Seacliff Elementary School teacher Tiana Roy remembers when Kayla Brady got up to speak in front of the class last year.

As a fourth grader, Kayla wanted nothing to do with having all of the attention focused on her. She asked Roy if she could pass.

Things have changed. Now, Kayla is a confident fifth-grade student who smiles for the camera as a lead anchor on Sea Star News.

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“We’re so glad that she’s now speaking in front of everyone and doing such a great job,” Roy said.

Acting as TV news anchors, Lucas Stocker and Kayla Brady wait for their cue as part of the Sea Star News at Seacliff Elementary School in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kayla is just one of the upper-grade students at the Huntington Beach City School District school who are gaining the experience in a very tangible way. Roy and fifth-grade teacher Ashley Hawkins launched the student-run broadcasting program, Sea Star News, this school year.

Dozens of students auditioned for jobs like anchor, field reporter, camera operator and scriptwriter. Videos are released monthly and shown to all students at Seacliff, while Principal Mike Andrzejewski also sends the production out on ParentSquare.

“I think it’s really cool,” said Zo Peterson, a fifth grader who is part of the camera crew. “A lot of kids, they didn’t really think it would be an interest. Now, when they actually see it, they want to pretty much do it. Some of the third graders, they’ve seen it, and a lot of them probably want to do it next year.”

Students involved with SSN do it all, including researching stories, writing scripts, filming segments and producing the broadcast. The club is so popular — Roy said there are 56 students who are part of the production — that there are teams of anchors, weather people and interviewers.

Microphones as production equipment ready for action as fourth and fifth graders produce the student-run broadcasting program, Sea Star News, at Seacliff Elementary School in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Dylan Han, a fourth grader who is a producer, designed the logo. The “Station 20” in the logo refers to the fact that much of the collaborative work is done in Room 20 at Seacliff.

“It taught me how to work as a team and listen to each other,” Dylan said. “It’s not that much work when you get to know it, but it’s really difficult at the start.”

Students use iPad tablets to film, and a program called WeVideo to edit the clips. Roy said the move to being an Apple campus helped spur on the news broadcast.

“It really is a process,” she said. “The producers start off and do their storyboards, so they know we need to get all of these segments in. Then they tell camera crew, ‘Oh, you need to make sure you get these shots.’ Then, our editors are amazing. They are like geniuses with the program.”

Fourth and fifth graders work behind the scenes producing the student-run broadcasting program, Sea Star News, at Seacliff Elementary School in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sawyer Rodrigues, a fourth grader, serves as the main editor. He has taught his classmates — and Roy herself — how to use the program.

“It’s a lot of work, in my opinion, just to find the videos and put them in,” Sawyer said. “It is fun … I don’t want to do it for a job, but I like doing it for fun.”

On Tuesday morning, students were hard at work collaborating on the next episode. Kayla and her co-anchor Lucas Stocker filmed segments, kicking the broadcast to reporters to discuss topics like Lunar New Year and a recent performance of “The Wizard of Oz.” The students went both inside and outside to get weather reports.

“It’s really fun, because there’s so many people,” said Valentin Halley, a fifth grader who works as a producer. “We all get to know each other better. And, we get to miss school.”

Of course, the students also learn about the hitches of television news. Kayla and Lucas had to repeat their introduction a few times, as the teleprompter was going too quickly.

When they nailed it, however, their classmates gave them a round of applause.

For Kayla, this role would have probably been unthinkable last year.

Now?

“I just think about the final result and I just do it,” she said.