Newport Beach eyes Civic Center Park as possible new police HQ location

The “Bunnyhenge” sculpture park in Newport Beach may be razed for a new police headquarters.

With consensus on the need for a new police headquarters, the Newport Beach City Council is focused on the question of where to build it.

During a study session on Tuesday, city staff presented the council with a limited set of options, including renovating the current department headquarters, building a new facility on city-owned land near John Wayne Airport or carving out a portion of the Newport Beach Civic Center Park for the project.

“All of these options are challenging,” said Councilmember Erik Weigand. “I’m absolutely against relocating a police station in [the airport area]. I would be happy to sell that parcel tomorrow. This Civic Center is the core, so I want to see something here in Newport Center.”

Advertisement

News Newport Beach considers infrastructure projects, including new police HQ A special Newport Beach City Council meeting convened to discuss plans to build a new police headquarters as well as relocating a fire station.

Building on the city’s Dove Street property near the airport was the cheapest of all options, with an estimated total project cost of $150 million.

But its location at the edge of city limits raised concerns about police response times. Construction options to expand and renovate the current Santa Barbara Drive location entailed significant disruptions to police operations.

Carving out three-and-a-half acres of the city’s landmark Civic Center Park to make way for a new police headquarters would cost about $162 million, according to a public works presentation.

Newport Beach Police Chief Dave Miner did not endorse any of the study options outright, but made his preferences known.

“I have concerns about maintaining that operational readiness and success if we’re operating out of a construction zone for three plus years on our site,” he said. “I think it would create significant disruption. I also think operationally, it’s beneficial to be centrally located, to be near the civic center.”

A council majority did not favor studying an expansion and renovation of the current police headquarters. (File )

In October, the council voted to create an ad hoc committee limited to three councilmembers only, with no members of the public involved.

At Tuesday’s study session, dozens of residents turned out to speak against carving into the public park to build a new police station.

“I, personally, hope [the police] do get a brand new building,” said Nancy Skinner, a Newport Beach resident. “I just think we have to keep it out of the park. I’m just shocked to think that we, with just a small ad hoc committee, made a decision without any significant input from the residents in the city.”

The Civic Center Park plan could put the new facility on a collision course with “Bunnyhenge,” a beloved sculpture garden on the grounds with white bunnies arranged in a circle.

City Manager Simone Jurjis noted from the onset of the discussion that it wasn’t the city’s intent to raze “Bunnyhenge” but to study the feasibility of building the police headquarters on parkland, including the possibility of relocating the bunny sculptures.

“Never, in my wildest dreams, did I think I would be sitting up here talking about the bunnies, but here we are,” said Councilmember Sara Weber. “From a location perspective, central access is extremely important for police operations response times, and in my opinion, maintaining a visible public safety presence in the center of our city.

“When deciding where one of the most, arguably the most important civic functions, is going to be located in our city, it absolutely belongs where our other civic institutions are, and that is at the heart of our city.”

Residents who criticized what they called a lack of public input found a champion on the dais in Councilmember Robyn Grant.

“The park proposal has been developed solely through a three member council committee,” Grant said. “Our community expects and deserves a more open and inclusive process.”

News Newport Beach committee seeks new police station site, but declines public input With an aging police station in Newport Beach, a council majority on Tuesday approved an ad hoc committee to assess building a new headquarters. Public residents would not be a part of the councilmember-only panel.

Grant questioned the estimated price tag for the park proposal. She claimed that environmental mitigation efforts could add millions of dollars to the final tally and wanted to direct staff to add community members to the ad hoc committee in a public process over where a new police headquarters should be located.

Councilmember Noah Blom defended the existing process.

“We’re all sitting here acting like there’s some nefarious activity when we’re having a study session,” he said. “We’ve planned and we’ve studied. [It] feels like we’re actually running through a pretty good process.”

He floated the idea of forming another committee to look into reimaging the other 6.5 acres of park space that wouldn’t be built over.

At the end of the study session, the park proposal emerged as the frontrunner and councilmembers directed city staff to focus on it only as a potential police headquarters site.

Grant lodged the sole straw vote against the directive.