Newport-Mesa Unified pumps brakes on new e-bike rules after residents point out flaws

The draft of the NMUSD policy presented to the board would ban students in middle school and younger from riding e-bikes to school.

Trustees sent new rules intended to prevent frequent crashes, injuries and other problems related to e-bikes at Newport-Mesa Unified campuses back to the drawing board after numerous parents spoke out to highlight flaws in the policy at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the board said they have received hundreds of letters and comments from parents urging the district to make a policy on e-bike safety a top priority. Statistics provided by Newport Beach police showed that since 2003, an incident involving the electric vehicles happens an average of once every five days, according to board member Andrea McElroy.

“We have been called by the police department or we have an accident probably every other day on our campuses or around our campuses,” board member Krista Weigand said. “And most of them have to go to a hospital, not to mention the death of one of our students.”

Advertisement

In September, 16-year-old Jagger Boys died when his e-bike crashed off campus, on Superior Avenue near Nice Lane in Newport Beach.

Photos, letters, flowers and cans of energy drinks Tuesday mark the site where 16-year-old Jagger Boys crashed his e-bike on Superior Avenue, north of Sunset Ridge Park in Newport Beach. (Eric Licas)

The draft of the policy presented to the board would ban students in middle school and younger from riding e-bikes to school. It also prohibits children below grade three from riding pedal bicycles to school, a provision numerous parents criticized on Tuesday.

“I definitely think we can all agree that children TK and second grade are not terrorizing the streets of our community,” said Michelle Feldman, a self-described full-time mom with three children in the district. “They are typically riding to school with a parent.”

Board members agreed with those sentiments, and said the district views bicycles as a tool to help young children practice physical fitness, social skills and independence. However, the majority of the board remained supportive of banning e-bikes for middle schoolers.

“To some people it might seem like a drastic thing for middle school students,” Weigand said. “But that’s where we see the biggest problems with bullying [that cause] injuries. And we’ve had a parent coming in here talking about a bike gang yelling racial epithets at her daughter.”

Under the proposed policy, high school students would still be allowed to use e-bikes. Weigand and other trustees were interested in possibly tying permission to use e-bikes with academic performance and behavior, similar to how students must remain in good standing to participate in sports and other programs.

Trustee Ashley Anderson expressed hesitation about banning a mode of transportation and potentially limiting some students’ access to school. She said more needs to be done off campus to address the issue, including improved enforcement and better-defined e-bike routes.

“The second they leave the sidewalk they’re not ours,” Anderson said. “So we’re trying to address something. We need the cities to be doing a lot more.

“A lot of our students who used to be able take the OCTA bus are less comfortable, currently, with the immigration enforcement that’s going on, riding public transportation,” she continued. “So if we’re again taking another option away, that concerns me greatly.”

Board President Leah Ersolyu noted that e-bike usage has contributed to a decline in ridership on the district’s school bus. Deputy Supt. Kerrie Torres confirmed that seats will be available on district owned-and-operated transportation for students.

Public commenters also criticized the proposed e-bike policy for failing to make a distinction between Class 1 and significantly faster Classes 2 and 3 e-bikes.

“These are the more powerful devices that can go above 28 mph, that go above 750 watts,” said David Martinez, a Costa Mesa planning commissioner who offered public comments on his own behalf on Tuesday. “These are the devices we should be targeting.”

Most trustees were in favor of prohibiting Classes 2 and 3 e-bikes on the district’s high school campuses. However, Ersolyu said implementing such a restriction would be “nearly impossible.”

“Some of you guys here, I’m sure you can line up three bikes and you guys can identify a [Class] 1, 2 or a 3,” she said. “But can our average principal and staff?”

“They’re 14 to 18,: Ersolyu noted. “If we can trust them with an Audi we can trust them with a Class 2 e-bike.”

The board sent the matter back to the district’s policy commission for further revision. They will take into account comments from Tuesday’s meeting as well as additional public input, and should return with a revised draft at the next school board meeting in April.