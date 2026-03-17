Two men charged with rape in Newport Beach

Two men were charged March 16, with raping an intoxicated woman in Newport Beach.

Kayden Elijah King and Jimmy Price, both 23, were charged with rape and rape by use of drugs, both felonies. Price was also facing a sentencing enhancement for committing a crime while out on bail in a separate case.

King and Price pleaded not guilty, and were scheduled to return to court March 24 for a pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Price was out on bail in an attempted murder case out of Anaheim. He is also facing sentencing enhancements for an Aug. 6, 2024 shooting that inflicted great bodily injury, discharge of a gun and attempted premeditated murder.

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The two men were charged with attacking the woman on March 12 and were arrested about 2 a.m. that evening at 26th Street and Balboa Boulevard, said Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. She declined to provide any other details saying it was an “ongoing investigation.”

The criminal complaint alleges the attack was done with “sophistication and professionalism” because they took the victim’s cell phone and hid it after fleeing the scene.

King has a lengthy criminal history, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in July 2023 to a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of carrying a dirk or dagger, as well as possession of drugs and a drug paraphernalia.

In October of last year he was granted mental health pretrial diversion in a domestic violence case involving a girlfriend, according to court records.

King’s mother twice sought restraining orders against him. King “has a history of mental illness and drug abuse,’’ his mother wrote in a restraining order request in February 2024. “He has recently made threats to me, my other children and my boyfriend.’’

When his phone service was disconnected, he threatened to make a false allegation to her boss if she didn’t get it turned back on, she alleged.

King was diagnosed with mental health issues at the age of 6 and has been hospitalized multiple times, his mother said. She said at one point he told her to kill herself and said, “He hopes I get raped and die.”

King started abusing methamphetamine and fentanyl when he was 16 and has gone through “multiple rehabilitation programs,’’ she added.

In both cases, the restraining order requests were dismissed when no one showed up for the court hearings, according to court records.

