Contract awarded to design revitalization Fairview Park bluffs

A contract has been awarded by the Costa Mesa City Council to design revitalization work for Fairview Park bluffs, seen in this photo taken from Talbert Regional Park.

Efforts to revitalize the west bluffs of Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park made progress this week with the City Council’s selection of a firm to create an action plan for the project.

The deal was approved as part of the consent calendar when the council met Tuesday. A two-year, $533,189 contract was awarded to Psomas for the design, environmental planning and cultural resource management of the west bluffs revitalization project.

“The park provides passive and unique recreational opportunities while serving as a critical open space resource within the city,” according to a city staff report.

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Studies going as far back as the 1990s have raised concerns over slope stability and erosion, according to staff. If left unchecked, these issues could develop into long-term risks to trails, park safety and other resources.

Fairview Park sits on 208 acres of open space in southwest Costa Mesa, along the lower Santa Ana River corridor. It houses critical habitats for a variety of rare and endangered species including the San Diego fairy shrimp, California gnatcatcher and least Bell’s vireo. There are also numerous sites of cultural significance to the Tongva and Acjachemen tribes, who were the first to inhabit the land before the arrival of Western settlers.

“Due to the presence of protected habitats, sensitive cultural resources and special-status wildlife species, projects within Fairview Park require careful planning, interdisciplinary coordination and compliance with applicable local, state and federal environmental protection regulations,” city staff wrote in their report.

Psomas won out over two other contractors who also submitted bids for the project. The winning firm has a record of taking on similar projects over the past 30 years it has been in business, and it was selected to take on the Fairview Park plans because the company “demonstrated a strong understanding of the site’s environmental complexity,” according to city staff. The plan they eventually put together will aim to minimize disturbance, restore native plant communities and protect culturally sensitive resources while maintaining access for recreation.

The entire west bluffs restoration project is estimated to cost the city about $2 million. With the over $530,000 set aside for planning and outreach at this week’s meeting, that leaves about $1.6 million allocated for actual construction and landscaping.

Money for the project came from $10 million in state funding awarded in California’s 2022-23 budget that was intended for park improvements.