Judge ponders evidence in state auditor lawsuit against Huntington Beach

The Dawn Patrol Airshow 6X RV’s fly over the Huntington Beach Pier during last October’s Pacific Airshow.

An Orange County Superior Court judge held a two-day evidentiary hearing this week, as the state auditor’s office seeks to execute an audit of Huntington Beach’s controversial settlement with Pacific Airshow LLC but has received no cooperation from the city.

The hearing, which started Monday and continued into Tuesday, was called as Judge Carmen Luege sought to understand why the city has not complied with the audit request. It was initiated in May 2024 by the California Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

Five months later, state auditor Grant Parks sued the city after it would not provide requested documents and interviews, specifically subpoenaing former city treasurer Alissa Backstrom.

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Luege said Monday that she doesn’t want to impede the fact-finding mission of the auditor relating to the nearly $5-million settlement, which was reached after the final day of the 2021 air show was canceled due to an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach. But exactly how much access is granted remains unclear at this point.

Luege told lawyer Norman Dupont of Aleshire & Wynder, LLP, representing the city, to start creating a ledger and setting aside files and documents that could be relevant to the case.

“I want the city to actually start looking for responsive documents for this request,” she said. “Then, start thinking about if you’re going to object to some of these documents.”

City Treasurer Jason Schmitt, appointed last August, took the stand Monday for testimony. Schmitt and other city officials have not been served with subpoenas in the case like Backstrom was.

Luke Czepiela, a pilot from Poland, takes off in his Carbon Cub UL to start the Pacific Airshow last October. (James Carbone)

There was some discussion between Luege and lawyer Michael Strumwasser, representing the state auditor’s office, who called the use of subpoenas a “sideshow.” The judge disagreed.

“If the city closes the door … you can subpoena whoever you want to talk to,” Luege said. “The subpoena that was served was not for you to talk to Schmitt. You’ve got to subpoena the person you really want to talk to, specifically.”

Schmitt testified that he had not seen the contents of the Backstrom subpoena and has never spoken to her in his life. He said he asked Deputy City Treasurer Joyce Zacks and assistant Colin Stevens to search their records for emails or physical documents related to the Pacific Airshow, but nothing was found.

He said many of the documents requested were not in the possession of his office.

In one fairly heated exchange, Luege asked Schmitt how he could delegate a search if he hadn’t seen the list of items subpoenaed.

“Common sense,” he replied. “I used my judgment.”

On Tuesday, the state auditor’s office called Linus Li as an expert witness. Li is a deputy state auditor, though he is not directly involved with the air show settlement audit.

He said the air show audit was a performance audit, rather than a financial audit.

Typically, the state auditor will use casual conversations during an audit rather than subpoena people of interest, Li testified, adding that they want people to be able to speak freely.

“I understand that’s the traditional way,” Luege said. “That’s why we don’t have case law, but we’re still at the juncture where we’re at. I’m trying to come up with a pathway to provide information to the auditors.

“I cannot compel people to be amicable with each other to solve the problem,” she added. “I don’t have a magic wand.”

Luege said in court Monday that she understands the case will likely be appealed regardless of what she decides, especially considering that it is a case of first impression.