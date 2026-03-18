La La Land Kind Cafe brews kindness at Lido Marina Village

Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village just welcomed a new business that aims to bring with it a measure of compassion.

La La Land Kind Cafe officially opened at the coastal, open-air shopping and dining destination. The purpose-driven coffee concept is dedicated to making the world a kinder place with programs that support foster youth.

“Their mission to normalize kindness aligns beautifully with the spirit of our waterfront community,” said Michelle St. Amour, director of marketing at Lido Marina Village, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to welcome La La Land Kind Cafe to Lido Marina Village.”

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Coffee, organic matcha and delicious treats are served at La La Land Kind Cafe at Lido Village. (Courtesy of La La Land Kind Cafe)

While the concept boasts locations through out Los Angeles, including cafes in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, the Lido Marina Village cafe is the first to open in Orange County. La La Kind Cafe serves coffee and organic matcha in its signature sunny yellow cups along with pastries and light bites like classic avocado toast.

But La La Land Cafe has a mission that goes beyond coffee.

La La Kind Cafe works in tandem with its non-profit extension, the La La Foundation. Founded in 2017, the organization provides support to foster youth aging out of foster care. The first La La Kind Cafe opened in 2019 with paid internships for foster care youth through the La La Workforce Development Program. A “cornerstone initiative” for the foundation, the program is geared toward foster youth ages 17 to 25 who are transitioning out of the foster care system.

The program provides the individuals with work experience and professional development, with the intention of creating a path toward independence. The foundation also offers a scholarship program, mentorship opportunities and hosts fundraising events through out the year across its U.S. locations in Texas, Tennessee and California.

“We’re proud to be the first home of La La Land in Orange County and excited to provide another welcoming gathering place for locals and visitors alike,” said St. Amour.

La La Land Kind Cafe opens at Lido Marina Village in Newport Beach (Courtesy of La La Land Kind Cafe)

In addition to celebrating the Newport Beach opening, La La Land Kind Cafe is gearing up for Foster Care Awareness Month in May, which focuses on raising awareness around the needs of those in foster care and the families who support them. During the month of May, La La Land Kind Cafe’s will swap its signature yellow cups for blue ones, the official color used to represent foster care awareness, and 10% of signature drink sales will benefit the La La Workforce Development Program.

La La Land Kind Cafe is located at 3418 Via Lido in Newport Beach and open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For details, visit lalalandfoundation.com

