Timing was right for Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade

Morgan Pixley walks Charlotte the Mini Madness Therapy Horse during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Forest Avenue on Saturday.

The Patriots Day Parade, a longstanding Laguna Beach tradition, has recently endeavored to thread the needle when it comes to its scheduled take over of the streets.

Neither competing regional events, nor wet weather, were cause for concern this time around, but the parade also dodged the worst of rising temperatures across Southern California.

Members of the student body from Anneliese Schools march and sing during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Forest Avenue. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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Dozens of local groups marched once again in the annual processional on Saturday, approximately 80 entries parading through downtown Laguna Beach.

The half-mile parade route begins in the vicinity of Laguna Beach High, with those taking part in it making their way down Park Avenue, before making a right on Glenneyre Street, followed by another right onto the upper portion of Forest Avenue.

Lynn Jax from Laguna Beach Garden Club proudly waves her bee post during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Charlie Quilter, a former president of the parade committee and a longtime volunteer, was pleased to see that the 78 entries got through the route in a timely manner. He credited Ed Hanke, the current president of the parade, in that regard.

News Patriots Day Parade honorees look back as Laguna marches on The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade committee has announced the honorees for the 59th annual parade, which is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

“We try to time the parade, so that it starts at 11, and then at the end point, it ends at 1 o’clock. We were within 30 seconds of 1 o’clock when the last entry went by,” Quilter said. “That’s our own attempt at humor — our president, Ed Hanke, is also our starter.

“Starting a parade, where you have to get your entries lined up and getting them down the parade route, is really a dark art, and he’s really good at it. He comes down as the last person in the parade with his broom, cleaning up, and it’s kind of cool.”

Laguna Woods Senior Clown Alley entertain kids during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Forest Avenue. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Organizers of the annual parade, which debuted in 1967, decided to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with this year’s theme. Bylaws for the parade, Quilter said, prohibit political and religious entries, although service groups tied to such organizations are allowed.

“That’s one of the secrets of the parade, really, is that everybody knows that we really take a pretty hard stand on that,” Quilter added. “We’re promoting, yes, love of country, but we acknowledge that it takes many forms. This year’s theme was kind of a no-brainer. It was ‘America at 250.’”

Participants in the Sawdust Art Festival cruise down Forest Avenue during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

For a long time, the parade was scheduled to run on the first Saturday in March. Its move to a later date has accommodated the Festival of Whales in Dana Point. This weekend will be another busy one for the town, as Laguna Beach High will host the Trophy Invitational, highlighted by the Eric Hulst 3,200-meter races.

“I’ll tell you what a difference a week made, because it was just a beautiful day,” said Kathleen Fay, who also serves on the parade committee. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather, and of course, the sunny weather brings everybody out. It was very, very full. Everyone was in good spirits.”

Artist of the Year David Nelson waves to the crowd during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Sawdust Art Festival, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary this summer, received the parade’s Grand Marshal’s Trophy. The Laguna Beach County Water District, which marked a century of serving the community last year, received the President’s Trophy.

Among 11 competing marching bands, the winning entry was Oaks Middle School from Ontario.

Members of the Bassett High School marching band perform during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Forest Avenue. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We had one band from Thermal, another one from Palmdale,” Quilter said. “They come from all over Southern California, and they participate in a competition that is judged professionally by the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Assn. We pay the fees for that.

“It gives all the kids a chance to be part of something bigger than themselves. It’s always been one of the great things that I’ve loved about the parade is that you see these kids, you know they got up real early, you know they practice their music, and they march together beautifully.

Members of the Palmdale High School marching band and color guard perform during the 59th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Float winners in various categories included Laguna Beach Parents Club (community/service), Scouting America Troop 35 (youth) and Sawdust Art Festival (commercial).

In the automobile contest, the judges favored Bob Burdick’s Model A Coupe (antique), Cornell Illiescu’s 1942 Jeep (classic), and Patrick Quilter’s 1970 Fiat 850 Shellette (contemporary).