Costa Mesa rental registry fails to win support from the City Council

Members of the Costa Mesa Council declined further consideration of a proposal to create a rental registry and shot down a measure to track at-fault evictions at their meeting Tuesday, but remained open to developing a consolidated support network for renters.

The version of the program proposed in Costa Mesa would have required landlords to register the address of multi-family rental units, the cost of rent, the number of units and property owner contact information. That data could have been used by tenants to shop for more affordable housing, and city officials could have studied it to better inform policy decisions and ensure compliance of zoning and housing laws.

“This certainly solves an issue we have of lack of data,” Costa Mesa’s neighborhood improvement manager, Nate Robbins, said in response to councilmembers’ questions at Tuesday’s meeting. “I think not knowing what the rental market is, not knowing the vacancies in the city, not knowing the lease up-rates, not knowing, necessarily directly, property owner information, I think this does provide a lot of benefits.”

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About 60% of the roughly 41,000 units of housing in Costa Mesa are occupied by renters, according to Robbins, and about half of those tenants are paying more than 30% of their gross income on rent.

Establishing a rental registry and running it for a year would involve $213,350 in one-time startup expenses and $321,335 in recurring annual expenses, according to a staff report. That would be offset by a $19 registration fee per unit on landlords, which would have allowed the program to mostly pay for itself in subsequent years.

More than half of the roughly 20 people who offered public comment on the issue described themselves as property owners struggling to keep up with maintenance costs and other rising expenses. Many said they would ultimately have to pass on any added costs onto tenants.

Councilmembers Mike Buley and Jeff Pettis, as well as Mayor John Stephens, voiced their concerns about how the registry could affect tenants’ rents. They were also hesitant to add to the workload of city staff.

Some public commenters said much of the information that would have been tracked by the registry is already available through online rental listings and other sources.

Stephens said he could not support the proposal because of “undue administration burden on the landlord, undue cost on the landlord that would be passed on to the tenant, resulting in increased rent. It would create a burden on staff to administer the program. The costs to set up the program are just too much. We’re on a tight budget.”

Buley and Pettis also said a rental registry would be an added regulation that would discourage development in Costa Mesa, exacerbating the scarcity of homes and rising rents. Several public commenters feared the program would be a gateway to implementing rent control.

“That has never been proposed by this council, has never been talked about on the dais,” Councilmember Andrea Marr said in response to those comments. “… We’re not talking about rent control. It’s been a bogeyman as part of this conversation. Collecting data that impacts 60% of residents is something that we should care about. And I say that as somebody who has been a landlord in the city, as somebody who owns an Airbnb and has gone through the process of getting that permitted.”

“ It’s 20 bucks a year, not outrageous,” she added, referring to the proposed registration fee.

Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez noted that an especially high percentage of the people in his district are renters and he was sensitive to their concerns, but was unable to support a rental registry due to privacy concerns.

“I have seen MediCal, I have seen a lot of government lists and agencies be used by a federal administration to target people for immigration actions,” Chavez said. “I am in no way interested in creating a list in this environment.”

Network option

Chavez and Stephens declined to support the program. But they, along with Marr and Councilmember Arlis Reynolds, did express interest in creating a “Network for Renters’ Solutions,” which was paired for discussion alongside the registry at Tuesday’s meeting.

That network would consolidate resources available through the city and a wide variety of governmental and nonprofit organizations aimed at supporting tenants. It would also take input from renters and landlords and conduct outreach so they’re all aware of tenant protection laws and other relevant housing laws. The program would require some diversion of city staff, but only minor monetary cost to start up, according to Robbins.

On a 5-2 vote, the City Council instructed to further study the costs and potential benefits of establishing a renters’ solutions network in a 5-2, with Buley and Pettis in opposition. Councilmembers seemed unable to reach agreement regarding the rental registry, and declined to look into the matter further at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council similarly shut down a measure that would have required landlords to notify the city whenever they file for an at-fault eviction of a tenant for failure to pay rent. Existing tenant protection laws in Costa Mesa do still require property owners to inform the city of no-fault evictions, which can prevent unlawful evictions or connect displaced residents with relevant resources.