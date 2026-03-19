Fountain Valley aims to increase community engagement with public safety teams

The public safety panel, from left, Fountain Valley Police Chief Craig Heredia, Fountain Valley Fire Chief Chris Nigg, and Huntington Beach Fire Chief Eric McCoy during Fountain Valley’s State of the City event at Freedom Hall.

Fountain Valley prides itself on the slogan, ‘A nice place to live,’ and city officials believe recent hires to lead the police and fire departments will assist in continuing to meet that promise.

Guests at the State of the City event at Freedom Hall earlier this month heard a bit about how each plans to go about that, as Police Chief Craig Heredia and Fire Chief Chris Nigg participated in a public safety panel.

The conversation, facilitated by Mayor Jim Cunneen, also included Fire Chief Eric McCoy from the neighboring city of Huntington Beach.

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Fountain Valley Mayor Jim Cunneen makes remarks at the State of the City event at Freedom Hall on March 5. (James Carbone)

Asked what their priorities were for their departments, the public safety chiefs emphasized the importance of data and investing in their respective staffs.

“I think long gone are the days where we jump in a police car, drive around in circles and see what the day is going to bring,” Heredia said during the March 5 event. “We need to be very purposeful with our time, and to do that, we need to know where the calls for service are, day of the week, time of day, so that we can develop specific missions and strategies to share with our officers, so that when they are out on patrol, they know the areas where we need attention.

“There’s three things that you need for any crime. We need a suspect, we need a victim, and a location. If we can mitigate that equation, then that’s the goal, we won’t have a crime.”

Mr. Fountain Valley Dennis Cole poses for a picture during the State of the City event at Freedom Hall in Mile Square Park on March 5. (James Carbone)

Heredia said recurring concerns among community members have revolved around homelessness, sober living homes and traffic issues.

McCoy touched on the benefits of mutual-aid agreements.

“When you call 911 in Huntington Beach, or you call 911 in Fountain Valley, you’re going to get the closest appropriate fire resource,” McCoy said. “It doesn’t matter what city that resource is from — which, if you have somebody in your house who’s having a heart attack, that’s a really good thing.

“With Fountain Valley starting an ambulance program, Chief Nigg and I have already been in conversations,” McCoy added, saying the two will approach it with a look at the regional needs, “where we’re sharing those resources with our ambulances, as well, because I think that’s probably what we believe is probably the best thing for our community.”

Fountain Valley City Council, from left: Glenn Grandis, Kim Constantine, Mayor Jim Cunneen, City Manager Maggie Le and Vice Mayor Patrick Harper pose for a picture during the State of the City event at Freedom Hall on March 5. (James Carbone)

A raffle held during the evening helped raise funds for a memorial bench for late fire chief Bill McQuaid, whose off-duty death stunned the community in July.

City Manager Maggie Le said approximately $1,300 was raised at the event. The Fountain Valley Community Foundation, the Fountain Valley Rotary Club, and the Fountain Valley Fire Assn. each donated $500, she added.

Le noted the bench will be located at Huntington State Beach, near Pacific Coast Highway and Magnolia Street, the site where McQuaid had gone for a bodyboarding trip when he died.

Keynote speaker Larry Gonzales, vice president of administration for Kingston Technology, at Fountain Valley’s State of the City event on March 5. (James Carbone)

As he did upon his appointment as mayor, Cunneen kept the baseball theme rolling for the State of the City address. The City Council wore baseball jerseys, and even the keynote speaker had a background to match.

Larry Gonzales, whose professional baseball career included time spent with the California Angels, represented the local business community. Now the vice president of administration for Fountain Valley-based Kingston Technology, where he has worked for 30 years, Gonzales said the experiences gained through participation in athletics transcend sports.

“That team spirit, that working together, that all pays off in the end,” Gonzales said. “A lot of people take it for granted when kids are small, the sports mentality, but I think if they do it right, if they do it for the right reasons, and as parents, we encourage our kids to participate and to be team players, they’ll definitely be better for it in the end.”

California State Senator Tony Strickland poses with officers of the Fountain Valley Police Department during Fountain Valley’s State of the City event on March 5. (James Carbone)

Gonzales said he has twin daughters working in the corporate world who acknowledge that playing sports taught them how to deal with people.

“I think that’s part of the biggest challenge with working is dealing with people, all the different personalities,” he added. “... I think that was the biggest thing I got from sports was just learning how to deal with different personalities, how to deal with people, and the work ethic. … Sponsor sports, support the sports programs in Fountain Valley. I think that’s very important.”