Newport Beach sports agent, who appreciates the art of the pitch, speaks at ‘Panther Cage’

Leigh Steinberg appreciates the art of a pitch.

After all, a sports agent character inspired by Steinberg, played by Tom Cruise, is on the receiving end of one of the most famous pitches in movie history in “Jerry Maguire.”

OK, so maybe “Show me the money!” is more of a demand of a pitch. Still, Steinberg gets it.

The longtime Newport Beach sports agent told the room he had a sort of pitch of his own as he spoke on March 13 at the “Panther Cage,” a “Shark Tank”-like competition held at Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics.

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Leatherby Center Director Cynthia West, left, and Nella Webster listen to pitches at the “Panther Cage” competition on March 13. (James Carbone)

Steinberg, 76, is on a tour for his new book, “ The Comeback: A Playbook for Turning Life’s Setbacks Into Victories.”

Two startups were victorious after deliberation from a panel of angel investor and venture capitalist judges, each earning a $1,500 prize. Chapman seniors Brady Fisher and Zach Lipfield were the student startup winners for Reelate , an entertainment app designed to help users decide what to watch more quickly and get feedback from friends and family.

Fisher, a computer science major who is minoring in entrepreneurship, said he built the app.

Leatherby Center director Cynthia West, left, and Chapman University professor Jake Aguas, far right, stand with “Panther Cage” pitch contest winners Brady Fisher and Zach Lipfield. (James Carbone)

“He has an app, he developed it, he coded it and he’s already launched it,” said Cynthia West, director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics. “That’s pretty unique in the student category. Most of the time, it’s ideas.”

Fisher said the product launched at Chapman about three weeks ago, an ideal test market due to the university’s prestigious film school. As of the day of the “Panther Cage,” there were about 300 users on the app, which Lipfield said is at the pre-revenue stage.

“The feedback was great,” Fisher said. “A lot of the people who use the competitors’ apps, they’re no longer using them. They’re on our platform, and they’re staying on our platform.”

Guests listen to speakers during the “Panther Cage” pitch competition at Chapman University on March 13. (James Carbone)

Karina Patel won the community startup prize for her product, emPATCH , which is designed to provide women all-natural relief from premenstrual symptoms.

“They stick to your skin for 10 to 12 hours and provide relief from PMS cramps, mood swings, fatigue,” Patel said. “It’s clean, with no unintended side effects. More importantly, we’re trying to start a movement and trying to empower females. I’m sure you’re aware, periods are so stigmatized and females are kind of taught to not talk about them, to be embarrassed of them or hide when they go out in public.

“We’re trying to flip the narrative and say, ‘You’re on your period, so what?’ This is a part of my life, and I’m just going to own it.”

Karina Patel speaks about her venture, emPATCH, during the “Panther Cage” pitch competition on March 13. (James Carbone)

Patel, a USC graduate, lives in Los Angeles but her family lives in Orange, which led her to the Leatherby Center’s accelerator program . She said the $1,500 will contribute to testing among focus groups, making sure that the patch ingredients are working as intended.

In addition to the 12 total student and community startup pitches from the finalists, the event also highlighted additional entrepreneurs through rapid-fire 30 second pitches.

In January 2025, the Leatherby Center was renewed for a second round of funding from the California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA). The $1-million grant is being awarded over four years through the Accelerate California: Inclusive Innovation Hubs program, and the center also received an additional $500,000 innovation grant to invest in startup clients.

Leatherby Center director Cynthia West, sports agent Leigh Steinberg and Jake DiTargiani, the facilitator for the Leigh Steinberg Agent Academy, pose for a picture. (James Carbone)

West, in her third year as Leatherby Center director, said there were 50 applicants for the “Panther Cage” event, which has run for a couple of decades.

“The biggest shift is that we are now doing it every year, but in the past, it was only Chapman students,” she said. “The CalOSBA grant allowed us to open our doors to the community. Our impact is 10-fold, I would say. We have 10,000 students, versus we can now serve any entrepreneur in Orange County.”