Laguna Beach adopts plan to prepare for possible changes at hospital

Laguna Beach is putting into motion a preliminary action plan in response to a recent update from Providence Mission Hospital that indicated the coastal city could be at risk of losing its emergency room.

The community learned of the possibility on Jan. 27, when Seth Teigen, the chief executive of the hospital, told the City Council the facility was facing a deadline of 2030 to bring it into seismic compliance with state regulations.

It would cost approximately $350 million to seismically retrofit and complete additional electrical and plumbing improvements to the campus, Teigen said then, adding that the seismic constraints would likely lead the hospital to operate without an acute care center.

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“That plan does not include running an acute care hospital,” Teigen said during a study session at the Jan. 27 meeting. “That plan is going to be doing healthcare in a very different way for Laguna Beach, and when we say acute care hospital, that includes our inpatient beds, and it also includes our emergency department. I think we recognize that is of greatest interest to this community is how they access urgent or emergent care.”

Community concerns have been heightened in the aftermath, and on March 10, the council indicated its intent to form two input groups, including a community advisory committee.

An internal working group would include council members Alex Rounaghi and Bob Whalen, who form the ad hoc committee for the hospital, City Manager Dave Kiff, City Atty. Megan Garibaldi and heads of the city’s community development and public safety departments.

News Laguna Beach to launch effort to keep local emergency room Laguna Beach is forming a work plan in response to an update from Providence Mission Hospital that forecasted a future without an emergency room and acute care services.

“It’s worth remembering that the original hospital was built through a community-wide effort to save lives, and it may take that same kind of community effort again to protect healthcare in Laguna Beach,” resident John Thomas said at the March 10 meeting. “As we plan for the future, I believe we should start by asking residents what we ideally want at the hospital site, in a perfect world, without immediately limiting the conversation with constraints like costs or regulatory barriers. Do we want anything less than a hospital capable of handling whatever is thrown at it?

“We also need to understand clearly what we lose if Mission proceeds with its current plans. We may be told that maintaining an emergency department capable of handling serious events like heart attacks and strokes is unrealistic, but what the community really needs to hear is this: What would it take to have the level of care that we want. Once we know that, this community can go to work and do what’s necessary.”

Mission Hospital, located in South Laguna, received about 17,000 visits to its emergency room in 2025, according to a staff report. Laguna Beach residents experiencing a heart attack or a stroke are more often taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach, “Big Mission” in Mission Viejo, or Kaiser in Irvine, the report noted.

“One of the fallacies that I’ve heard so far in this process is the idea that there’s only a certain number of people who actually need to go to the ER, where they could otherwise go to urgent care,” Rounaghi said.“... I think a lot of people go to the ER with the idea that they have a serious emergency, and they might not have a serious emergency, but the only way that they know that they don’t have a serious emergency is going to the ER, so I do think that this will be a very data-driven approach to really understand what are the implications here, as step one, and the next step, understanding what are the tools that we have at our disposal in terms of leverage and collaboration.”

Residents asked for efforts to be made to keep acute care and emergency room services available to the community, including Trish Sweeney, who wrote in to suggest the city should lobby the state to allow for a stand-alone emergency room in town.

“It’s 8.8 miles from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach campus to the main campus in Mission Viejo and 15.2 miles from Laguna Beach’s hospital to Hoag Memorial Hospital in Newport Beach,” Sweeney said. “The additional transit time required for city ambulances to travel to either location — especially in peak traffic — is dramatic and could mean the difference between life and death.”

The preliminary action plan calls for the collection of data related to emergency room visits and transportation to medical facilities. The city would also like to seek out consultants to assist with legal matters pertaining to hospital closures and potential real estate approaches to the site.

“It’s pretty obvious where we’re at in the community when it comes to this,” Mayor Mark Orgill said. “I think I do have confidence that we’re going to do everything possible to make this right for the community.”

