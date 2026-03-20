Newport Beach looks to tighten rules on smoke shops amid moratorium

Tanar’s Tobacco would have to apply for a permit should the Newport Beach City Council adopt new smoke shop regulations.

Smoke shops wanting to do business in Newport Beach could soon face a slew of new regulations, including buffer zones and a ban on overnight sales.

On Thursday, the Newport Beach Planning Commission recommended the City Council adopt stiffer rules while an extended moratorium temporarily bans new shops from opening.

“These code amendments are generally intended with the goal in mind of establishing a comprehensive and enforceable standard,” said Oscar Orozco, an associate planner, “as well as to protect public safety and prevent access to the youth.”

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Orozco cited concerns about illegal drugs sold at smoke shops and tobacco product sales to minors. He referred to police statistics that show a more than 700% explosion in nitrous oxide arrests, with 22 such arrests, so far, this year.

Newport Beach police arrested an employee at Plugged N Smoke & Sneakers for selling illegal drugs out of the smoke shop. Another enforcement action at Tobacco & Accessories netted 450 pounds of illegal substances.

Both Corona Del Mar businesses have since closed down, leaving three known smoke shops operating in the city.

In September, the Newport Beach City Council passed a temporary moratorium on new smoke shops for 45 days. The following month, the council extended the ban for a year while the city considered how best to strengthen permit regulations.

At the commission meeting, city staff detailed plans for buffer zones. If adopted, new and current smoke shops must be 1,000 feet away from another similar business and 500 feet away from schools, churches, playgrounds and residential zones.

Sales would also be banned between midnight and 6 a.m.

Jim Mosher, a Newport Beach resident, questioned how sturdy the proposed language on the buffer zones was, given that mixed-used and housing opportunity sites may be interpreted as residential districts. He also encouraged commissioners to have staff more clearly define a smoke shop under proposed regulations.

“If we’re really talking about smoke shops, I think the fundamental idea is that they are primarily selling tobacco products, and this definition doesn’t go there,” Mosher said. “[A] tobacco-related item might be like a drugstore selling a nicotine patch. Under this definition, they’re not excluded. There’s no exclusion here for drugstores.”

Commissioner Mark Rosene added concerns about Tanar’s Tobacco in McFadden Square, which he believed to be a convenience store selling tobacco.

“How do you draw the line between a convenience store and a tobacco retailer?” Rosene asked.

“We don’t believe Tanar’s Tobacco is actually a convenience store by definition,” said Ben Zdeba, a planning manager. “Just to clarify, they do not currently have a tobacco retailer permit. That is something that would be created through this amendment.”

Any existing smoke shop would have 60 days after the City Council approves new regulations to gain a permit and be subject to annual evaluations. Such businesses would be notified by city staff before the proposed changes to the law go before the council.

Commissioners voted 5-0 to recommend the regulations to the council with tightened language, per Mosher’s comments.

The proposal would also seek to lift a ban on cigar lounges, which police officers are typically not concerned about. City staff identified two zoning districts around the airport area and Fashion Island where they would like to limit the operations of cigar lounges.