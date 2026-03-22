Man gets 3 life terms for slaying parents, housekeeper in Newport Beach

Camden Burton Nicholson, 35, was sentenced Friday to three life sentences without the possibility of parole in the murders of his parents and their housekeeper in 2019.

A 35-year-old man was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for bludgeoning and repeatedly stabbing his parents and a longtime housekeeper in their home in a gated Newport Beach community.

Camden Burton Nicholson was convicted Oct. 22 of three counts of special-circumstances murder with a sentencing enhancement of multiple murders.

But because he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, the trial entered a second phase, with jurors determining on Oct. 30 that he was legally insane at the time of the 2019 slayings.

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If the jury had found he was legally insane at the time he would have faced an indefinite stay at a mental health facility. Nicholson has credit for 2,593 days in custody.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Cassidy denied a motion for a new trial based on juror misconduct and allowing the defendant’s religion into evidence.

Defense attorney Richard Cheung of the Orange County public defender’s office argued that one of the jurors saw him outside the courthouse following the verdicts and told him he had been “pressured by the other jurors

to give a finding that Camden Nicholson was legally sane” even though he felt the defendant was insane at the time of the killings. The juror said he was convinced by the rest of the panel that if he voted for guilt in the first

phase they would go along with finding him insane in the next phase, but they went back on that, Cheung said.

The juror said another one on the panel felt “similarly pressured” to find Nicholson sane, according to Cheung.

The juror also said another juror said they consulted with a friend studying to be a paralegal with the goal of joining the district attorney’s office, according to Cheung.

“Another juror also discussed her upbringing, being raised as a Mormon, to support her reasoning that Camden Nicholson was legally sane as he was also raised Mormon,” Cheung said in his motion for new trial.

Senior Deputy Dist. Atty. Dave Porter cited case law that a verdict cannot be overturned by a juror’s second thoughts on a case. Also, when jurors were polled by the judge to confirm their verdicts the juror in question

did not raise any issues, Porter said.

The juror “had every opportunity to contact the judge and/or bailiff to raise his concerns that he felt he was being pressure din the guilt phase to return guilty verdicts on all counts and during the sanity phase, a finding

that the defendant was legally sane,” Porter argued. “He could have passed a note to the bailiff for the judge. He never did. He could have alerted the bailiff that he needed to speak to the judge. He never did.”

The burden of proof was on the defense in the sanity phase. Jurors had to decide the question by a preponderance of the evidence, a lower standard than reasonable doubt in the guilt phase.

Jurors concluded Nicholson killed his parents — 64-year-old Richard Nicholson and 61-year-old Kim Nicholson — on Feb. 11, 2019, then murdered 57-year-old housekeeper Maria Morse of Anaheim the following day.

Cheung said the law required the defendant be found with a mental disease or defect and that he did not understand the crime was legally or morally wrong.

Cheung said three psychiatric experts concluded that Nicholson wrongly believed his parents and his maid were in on a conspiracy to kill him and he acted in self-defense.

“Three experts all agree he was insane at the time,” Cheung said.

One expert was hired by Cheung’s office, and the other two were appointed by a judge. One expert, however, testified for prosecutors that the defendant was malingering, or exaggerating his psychiatric issues and was not legally insane at the time.

“Yes, Camden understood three people were killed,” Cheung said. “But he was delusional, psychotic. ... He had this delusion his parents and housekeeper were in a conspiracy to kill him.”

Nicholson thought that when his parents attempted to hospitalize him to help him, they were setting it up to have him poisoned, Cheung said.

Part of the reason Nicholson was suspicious of Morse was because she used a room deodorizer, which triggered his seizures, Cheung said.

Nicholson was also paranoid his parents were tracking him, so when he would leave home and check into a motel, he would continuously switch rooms, Cheung said.

His parents would implore him to come home, telling him they love him, but then they would try to persuade him to check into a hospital and he would fear the false conspiracy all over again, Cheung said.

Forensic psychologist Lisa Grajewski testified that when Nicholson was in college “he was struggling” with suicidal ideation, so he was hospitalized and prescribed medication. Nicholson had “periods of compliance

and non-compliance” with taking his medications, she said.

Nicholson was also using steroids for low testosterone and cannabis “to self-medicate” in addition to anti-psychotics, mood stabilizers and tranquilizers, Grajewski said.

Camden Burton Nicholson, who was convicted in October of killing his parents and their housekeeper at the family’s home in Newport Beach has been sentenced. (File Photo)

Porter noted that Nicholson appeared to take steps to destroy evidence such as a blood-stained jacket and moved the housekeeper’s car about a mile away from the home.

Richard Nicholson was seen in security footage driving back to his home in the gated community at 36 Palazzo about 12:45 p.m. the day of his death, Porter said in his opening statement of the trial.

Nicholson, who was “completely dependent on his parents,” met his father in the garage of the home and “stabbed him over and over again,” Porter said.

Nicholson placed his father’s body in a small bathroom and used towels to block the bottom of the door to keep blood from seeping out, Porter said.

About 10 minutes later, his mother came home and Nicholson struck her with a metal statue before repeatedly stabbing her, Porter said.

“There was so much blood, the defendant tried to soak it up” with a bag of flour, Porter said.

Investigators found clumps of his mother’s hair at the scene, showing she fought for her life, Porter said.

Nicholson later began using his parents’ cars to drive to various stores and businesses, he added.

The next day, Morse, who was a “longtime housekeeper” for the family, arrived for work about 7:45 a.m. Nicholson repeatedly stabbed her and slit her throat before stuffing her into a large plastic bin with her arms and legs sticking out, Porter said.

Nicholson then went on a series of “shopping sprees,” spending $300 on marijuana at a dispensary and making stops at a drugstore and an adult novelty shop, Porter said.

Around 8:30 p.m., after returning home, Nicholson left again in his father’s car and drove to a Kaiser Permanente facility in Irvine, where he called 911 and said he had killed his parents in self-defense because they were trying to kill him, Porter said.

Nicholson, who was diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder, was raised in Newport Beach in a Mormon family, and his mental health struggles began in 2012 when he suffered his first episode while on a mission in Florida,

Cheung said. He was prescribed medication and sent home early from the mission.