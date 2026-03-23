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UCI Health says it will lay off 150 in ‘strategic restructuring’

UCI Health President and CEO Chad Lefteris speaks at a March 2024 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
UCI Health President and Chief Executive Chad Lefteris at a March 2024 ceremony celebrating the recent acquisition of community hospitals.
(Eric Licas)
Matthew Szabo
By Matt Szabo
Staff Writer Contact

UCI Health announced Monday that it will lay off about 150 people, or 1% of its workforce, due to a strategic restructuring.

UCI Health, one of California’s largest academic health systems, includes main campus UCI Medical Center in Orange, as well as the UCI Health-Irvine acute care hospital and medical complex that opened in December.

Four community hospitals were additionally acquired in 2024 and rebranded as UCI Health-Fountain Valley, UCI Health-Lakewood, UCI Health-Los Alamitos and UCI Health-Placentia Linda.

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The total UCI Health system serves roughly 5.6 million people across Southern California.

In a news release, it cited a variety of headwinds, including the way that changes in federal funding have impacted the state’s healthcare system.

“We approach this moment with respect and care, feeling deeply grateful for our co-workers’ vital contributions to our community and those we serve,” President and Chief Executive Chad Lefteris said in a statement. “We recognize that change impacts all of our co-workers. But this realignment is vital to ensuring our ability to continue meeting the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”

Health system officials said in the release that the realignment will enable UCI Health to sustainably operate at scale, unify functions and direct resources to where the community needs them most — primary care access, surgical services, specialty care and advanced treatment options.

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Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

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