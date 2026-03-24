The number of potential sites to building housing in Costa Mesa shrinks

A rendering shows “Hive Live,” a formerly proposed 1,050-unit residential complex in Costa Mesa that has been removed from the city’s housing element.

Rezoning certain industrial and commercial properties in Costa Mesa for residential use seems to be a matter of taking one step forward and two steps back — or in this case, 5,800 steps back, as officials discovered last week.

A group of landowners whose parcels had previously been counted as hypothetical housing sites — including South Coast Plaza and a portion of the recently scrapped 1,050-unit Hive Live — initiated a mass exodus from the city’s housing element, forcing planners to find new parcels elsewhere.

“These changes equate to a net loss of 15 housing element sites and the capacity of also approximately 5,400 units,” senior planner Michelle Halligan told the Costa Mesa City Council during a March 17 meeting, before another 432 parcels were removed from the city’s housing opportunity site list.

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City officials have been in the throes of amending Costa Mesa’s zoning code since voters narrowly passed the housing-forward Measure K in 2022, allowing for certain major edits to the city’s development standards without triggering a citywide vote.

The goal was mainly to comply with a statewide mandate to accommodate, through zoning, at least 11,760 residential housing units by 2029. So city staff got to work, identifying areas of town that could contribute to such development goals, whether hypothetical or real.

The underutilized, state-owned Fairview Developmental Center has been rezoned to hold up to 4,000 units of residential housing. Another plan to transform a Susan Street office complex into “Hive Live,” a 1,050-unit mixed-use development, was drafted but recently tanked when nearby defense contractor Anduril Industries expressed interest in another use for the land.

Still several thousand units short of its 11,760-unit goal, the city tagged several properties as places where a “mixed use overlay district” could be placed atop a property’s base zoning use, creating a framework for hypothetical residential uses that could count toward the state mandate, regardless of how likely they were to actually be built.

The list included some notable addresses, such as the Costa Mesa Women’s Club, South Coast Plaza and about a dozen other properties owned by C.J. Segerstrom & Sons.

It’s not that anyone was planning to build housing atop one of the most successful retail complexes in Southern California. The idea was that the overlay would be additive, simply one more option property owners might consider.

But a court ruling issued in a California appeals court last October — New Commune DTLA LLC v. City of Redondo Beach — threw a monkey wrench in that plan, determining a residential overlay would effectively erase a parcel’s preexisting zoning and require any new development to include at least 50% residential uses and a minimum density of at least 20 units per acre.

C.J. Segerstrom & Sons representative Justin McCusker told council members at the March 17 meeting his employers respectfully requested their 14 properties be removed from a list of residential opportunity zones in the city’s housing element.

“This issue has not arisen because of the city — it’s because of the Redondo matter, it’s because of the state,” he added. “The Segerstrom family appreciates the city of Costa Mesa as a partner.”

In another last-minute communication, Jennifer Lynch, a land use attorney for Anduril Industries, told council members the defense contractor also wished to remove a 4-acre parcel at 3333 Susan St. from the list. San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty purchased the property last October, entering a long-term lease with Anduril and thereby scuttling earlier plans for Hive Live.

“Neither Anduril, nor the property owner of the HIVE, were made aware of this problem at all until after it was too late,” Lynch said. “We’re really in an impossible situation.”

In addition to scratching 17 properties from the city’s overlay district designation, two additional sites comprising a prospective 48 units requested to be added as housing opportunity sites. All told, the amendments, with the addition of Anduril’s request, amount to a net loss of 5,863 units, including 1,300 designated for low- and very low-income tenants.

So, while the city had planned to create a buffer, above and beyond the 11,760-unit goal — and had reached a total accommodation of 17,042 units using the overlay — by the end of the March 17 meeting, it found itself once more below the benchmark.

Planners insisted they would find a way to make up the difference. Councilmember Mike Buley criticized Sacramento politics for its cudgel approach to creating more housing stock at the city level.

“Here we are years and years later, and it’s done nothing to move actual groundbreaking and building forward,” he said of the housing element mandate. “I’m willing to go forward with this housing element charade that we’re pushing forward. But it’s this elegant solution to a problem that is not solving the affordability issue.”

With little choice but to press forward council approved amending the city’s housing element in a 7-0 vote.

