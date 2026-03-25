Newport Beach officials break ground on new Balboa Branch Library, Fire Station No. 1

Newport Beach city and library officials Tuesday turn earth at a groundbreaking for a new Balboa Branch Library and Fire Station No. 1.

Newport Beach city officials, library board members and first responders convened outside the city’s Balboa Branch Library and Fire Station No. 1 on Tuesday to break ground on an 18-month rebuild of the two aging structures.

The library and fire station — originally built on the 100 block of East Balboa Boulevard in 1929 and 1962, respectively — share a single, city-owned lot and are slated to be replaced by a new, 3,770-square-foot library and 5,400-square-foot station. Plans also include a playground, green space and public parking.

City staff estimate the $14.6 million project will be completed by September 2027.

Plans for a rebuilding of the Balboa Branch Library and Newport Beach Fire Station No. 1 have been in the works for more than two years. (Susan Hoffman)

Newport Beach Councilmember Erik Weigand served on a council working group comprised of city staff and members of the library’s Board of Trustees, who helped foster the project through its development stages.

“Our goal was to create a design to integrate the library and fire services into one much like the CdM location,” explained Weigand, referring to the combination as a “fibrary.” “The new design will be a flip-flop of the current layout that puts the fire station on the corner for better access to the boulevard.”

Chase Rief, a Newport Beach Library trustee also involved in the project’s planning stages, said the new buildings are sure to be a great addition to the Balboa Peninsula.

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Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles agreed, calling the groundbreaking a significant milestone and a great day for the city and those who serve it.

Newport Beach Mayor Lauren Kleiman Tuesday at a groundbreaking for a new Balboa Branch Library and Fire Station No. 1. (Susan Hoffman)

“Station 1 has protected this community for generations and, with the growth and demands of the Peninsula, this investment is highly anticipated and welcomed by our firefighters as it provides the modernized tools necessary to effectively carry out their mission of service,” the fire chief said. “The Balboa Peninsula presents one of the most complex response environments in Orange County — with water on both sides, limited access points and a densely populated area. This new facility reflects the critical work our crews perform every day.”

Retired firefighter and Newport Beach resident Mel Kiddie recalled being around when the original Balboa fire station was built more than six decades earlier.

“I was working here [then],” said Kiddie, who joined the department in 1958 and supports the revitalization. “I think it’s great if they have the money — some of the ladder trucks are so tall now you can’t get them in the apparatus bay.”

A great blue heron builds a nest in a Eucalyptus tree behind the Balboa Branch Library in 2024. Presence of the bird delayed construction plans as residents appealed the project. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Construction plans were initially met with resistance by some residents concerned about the planned removal of a eucalyptus tree adjacent to the library where great blue herons were known to build their nests.

Neighbors appealed the removal, taking their concerns to the California Coastal Commission while an arborist hired by the city determined the tree exhibited signs of disease.

Ultimately, city leaders revised the work plan to include planting Western sycamore trees along Island and East Bay avenues. A sweetshade and Australian willow tree were also recommended for the parking lot area.

The Balboa Branch Library will be closed during the duration of the work, but Library Director Melissa Hartson assured accommodations for residents are being made.

“During construction, residents can join us for Preschool Storytime at Marina Park Community Center on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.,” Hartson said. “Residents can also return materials and pick up holds during community center hours.”

