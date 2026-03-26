Huntington Beach resident spins the ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Huntington Beach resident Erin Temple was sitting in her living room watching “Wheel of Fortune” with her former roommate one night when, suddenly, she had seen enough.

“I was getting frustrated with the contestant,” she recalled. “I’m like, it’s ‘Deep dish pizza!’ or whatever [the answer] was. Then I’m like, that’s it, I’m going on.”

After making all the logistical arrangements, Temple said she fulfilled a bucket list item when she appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of the long-running game show.

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She solved one puzzle that won her $2,000, successfully guessing “Engraved Invitation” during the second toss-up round. However, fortune was fickle and her overall chances at a big win were hampered when she landed on “Lose a Turn” and hit “Bankrupt” twice. Still, she said the experience was memorable.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Temple said of the experience Wednesday.

“You know, you have three seconds to say a letter or solve, make a decision. I’m really good at playing at home, and on the apps and the video games and everything. But when you’re there, it is very nerve-wracking, there’s multiple cameramen and Ryan freaking Seacrest and Vanna White are staring at you.”

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest are the co-hosts of “Wheel of Fortune.” (Eric McCandless / Sony Pictures Television)

A funny moment occurred during the introductions. Temple, who owns The Waxing Room & Tanning Salon in Huntington Beach, told Seacrest and everyone watching at home, “I make grown men cry by ripping hair out of their bodies” when asked what she does for a living.

The host cheerfully responded that he wanted to get a gift certificate for “Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton.

“You want to make Jim cry?” Temple replied, to which Seacrest said, “It’s a good cry, isn’t it?”

Temple, 45, certainly had a good time at the taping that occurred earlier this year.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “They treat you like a movie star. They put you in hair and makeup, they go over your wardrobe with you. I was actually really impressed … Even though they do this day in and day out, they make you feel important and special, and I wrote them and thanked them for that.”

Temple called appearing on the show surreal. Now that she’s stood in the shoes of countless contestants before her, she understands that playing the game under the bright lights and the watchful eye of the TV camera is harder than it looks.

“Now that I’ve done it in person, I can see how that person didn’t get ‘Deep dish pizza,’” she said with a laugh.