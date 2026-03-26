Laguna Beach making room for new housing, but needs more affordable units in plan

Laguna Beach Tuesday considered its progress on meeting a statewide mandate to zone for a certain number of residences and found itself short on affordable units.

At the midway point of the current housing cycle, Laguna Beach remains in search of projects that will help it make a dent in an affordable housing gap in the community.

Each municipality in Calfornia is required to submit to the state regular progress reports on updating the housing element of its general plan to comply with a statewide mandate to accommodate a certain amount of housing, including affordable units. The Laguna Beach City Council received and filed the city’s report on Tuesday.

The Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA), established by the Southern California Assn. of Governments, tasked Laguna Beach with accommodating, through zoning, 394 units in the sixth cycle, which began in 2021 and continues into 2029.

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The breakdown calls for the city to plan for 277 affordable units. That includes 118 units earmarked for households that fall in the very-low income category, 80 low-income units, and 79 for those with moderate income.

“The city is not required to build the housing units,” Community Development Director Anthony Viera clarified. “We just have to plan to accommodate the units. The RHNA requirements are broken up into different income categories. Meeting or exceeding the target in one category does not obviate the need to continue to plan to accommodate the need in the other income categories.”

Laguna Beach has exceeded its mandate for market-rate housing, having planned for 440 above-moderate housing units this cycle. The city already issued building permits for 100 of those units in 2025, allowing for the applicants to proceed with construction.

Of the 440 above-moderate units, 246 have passed final inspections and are ready for occupancy, according to a staff report.

Accessory dwelling units have accounted for the vast majority of the new housing units, with ADUs representing 85 of the issued building permits last year. City staff also issued entitlements for 62 new housing units.

News Laguna Beach church reworks, scales down affordable housing project An affordable housing project proposed to be built on the Neighborhood Congregational Church property will now include 29 total units and keep the existing buildings at the site.

“The city has done very well in terms of seeing production of the market-rate, above-moderate housing without any incentive or encouragement needed on the part of the city,” Viera said.

“The programs in the housing element, which the city continues to implement, are really intended to encourage the production of other types of housing, and also, they’re related to housing support services, as well,” he continued. “The city is committed to prioritizing the processing of any affordable housing projects that are submitted to the city for review and processing.”

Laguna Beach is anticipating the inclusion of 29 affordable units in a proposed housing development to be built on the site of the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive.

Related California submitted an application for the project on Dec. 9, per the staff report, which noted the city is expediting the review of the application.

