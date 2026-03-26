Dizz’s As Is serves its last ecclectic dish after 48-year run in Laguna Beach

Longtime regulars sit at the bar one last time while others bid for collectible items during a March 15 auction and closing party at Dizz’s As Is in Laguna Beach.

A longtime Laguna Beach eatery has bid farewell to the community it served for nearly half a century, with Dizz’s As Is closing its doors for good on March 13.

The enterprise operated at the corner of South Coast Highway and Victoria Street since 1977, when it was founded by the late Marcel Pitz as a homey homage to a bygone era. The restaurant charmed its guests with an intimate dining space and bar, elaborate antique decorations and framed photos, an outdoor patio and live music.

A guest makes a bid on a classic collectible depictic a South Pacific village scene, at Dizz’s As Is, a longtime Laguna Beach eatery that closed up shop March 13. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

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Its international menu featured dishes such as Beef Wellington, Filet Oscar, escargot, rack of lamb, raspberry duck and Belgian whipped cream pie.

The restaurant announced on social media in December that it planned to lease the building, citing a tough period for the business following the pandemic.

Longtime regulars bid for collectible items and tell stories during an auction and closing party at Dizz’s As Is. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s been 48 years since Dizz’s As Is opened in 1977,” restaurant owners shared on Instagram. “There have been great times and tough times. Since COVID, we have had the toughest time ever, and I’m sad to say we have to put the building up for lease and close down. Thank you, Laguna Beach and surrounding communities, for a great run. We will truly miss all our great friends and neighbors.”

The news was difficult to take for the local establishment’s loyal following, some of whom commented on the post with special memories of time spent at the restaurant.

Dizz’s As Is owner and operator Dominic Pitz at a March 15 auction and closing party at the longtime Laguna Beach business. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We went as a family since 1979,” Melinda Zoller wrote on Instagram. “I announced my engagement there, the coming of my babies, birthdays, life events. This is sad. Such a very special place.”

Since that initial announcement in December, patrons continued to share their recollections, while others returned for one more meal or to raise a glass.

Items up for auction at Dizz’s As Is, including the collectible and rare South Pacific village scene that hung in the main dining room for years, were quickly snatched up at a March 15 closure party. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This is one of the most special restaurants around,” Lisa Daly McGraw commented online. “So many wonderful memories shared here over the past 40-something years. Thank you for providing that for us. You will be missed by many.”

Dizz’s held a party March 15, which doubled as a silent auction and estate sale. Artwork and framed photos of celebrities, from Marilyn Monroe to Elizabeth Taylor, along with unique wine bottles and many of the restaurant’s kitchen supplies were on the block.

A working 1940s speaker, was available for purchase at an auction held at Dizz’s As Is, a longtime local eatery that closed in Laguna Beach after 48 years. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Over [four] decades of the most visceral memories, a ‘where everyone knows your name’ kind of spot,” Kathy Werring Bonner commented on a social media post announcing a final memorabilia sale on March 21. “Always perfect in every way meals, ambiance and fine people. I love what I brought home last week so much.”