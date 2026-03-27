Costa Mesa gives Priceless Pets command to open new veterinary facility in 60 days

An industrial building on Costa Mesa’s E. 16th Street is transitioning from an auto business into a new veterinary heaquarters for Priceless Pets. But the process isn’t happening fast enough, city officials maintain.

Costa Mesa officials say a beloved animal rescue group hired to open and operate a shelter for the city failed to make adequate progress over the past two years, warranting a 60-day notice demanding the nonprofit get its act together.

City leaders agreed to pay Priceless Pets $480,000 annually to take over the city’s animal adoption, medical care and shelter services in a 5-year contract awarded in April 2024.

But the rescue organization has yet to install the facilities necessary to run a shelter at the building it leases at 126 E 16th St., according to a March 19 letter from the city to the organization’s chief executive and co-founder, Lisa Price.

Advertisement

Priceless Pets currently runs an adoption center at 1536 Newport Blvd., which officials claim lacks the appropriate staff to handle the city’s full veterinary needs in the interim. As a result, animal care is often delayed or not provided at all, with some cases being diverted to a private veterinarian, officials allege.

Written by Costa Mesa Police Chief Joyce LaPointe — head of the department tasked with handling animal control duties — the letter also noted dogs were able to escape from the Newport Boulevard facility on at least two occasions, including one that got hit by a car and had to be euthanized.

Officials confronted Price Wednesday during a meeting of the Animal Services Committee, for which Mayor John Stephens and Councilmember Andrea Marr serve as City Council liaisons.

News Forced to rehome its kennel, Priceless Pets fetches permit for new Costa Mesa site The nonprofit is obligated by its contract to offer adoption, shelter and vet services in Costa Mesa. But finding a place to house up to 50 animals, and neighbors who are OK with the use, has been a challenge.

“We give a 60-day notice to cure — that was on purpose,” Stephens said Wednesday. “That’s a long period of time for Priceless Pets and the city to collaboratively address the issues.”

Stephens, Marr and City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Daly, expressed a desire to see Priceless Pets fix the problems raised in the notice and retain its contract with the city. So far, officials have not identified alternative organizations that could replace the nonprofit.

“It’s not like there are 20 different potential operators in the city right now campaigning to run a shelter for us for the amount that we can pay,” Marr said. “In a perfect scenario we would make this work, because we don’t have a bunch of other options right now.”

Price said Wednesday she was not made aware of the concerns listed in the city’s letter before receiving the 60-day notice, a move she said completely blindsided her.

She further claimed Priceless Pets did not get enough guidance and support from city officials during the process of selecting a shelter site, noting that other cities she’s contracted with provided a point person to coordinate project development.

“This is over my head,” Price said. “I’ve built out five centers. I’ve always had help… There’s been a ton of issues on this building, to say the least. It was not my first choice.”

The East 16th Street structure is the fifth the nonprofit has tried to convert into a shelter. It currently lacks the fire sprinkler system, heating and air conditioning, permanent kennels, floor drains and sound-proofing required to comply with the contract, according to the city’s letter.

Efforts to obtain permitting and renovate the space have been stalled by a variety of factors, including planning department delays and the recent death of the property’s owner, Price said.

Jim Fitzpatrick, a former Costa Mesa planning commissioner who recently took on an advisory role with Priceless Pets, said the city should have taken greater consideration of the building’s deficiencies and advised Price before issuing a conditional use permit for the site. He maintained the 60-day window allocated in the notice was not sufficient to fully correct the issues.

Stephens acknowledged it would be unreasonable to expect the shelter to transform from its current state to a ribbon-cutting ceremony in two months’ time. Rather, the city hopes to see concrete signs of advancement.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit is actively addressing staffing and organizational issues that have created a bottleneck for animal care at the Newport Boulevard adoption Center. Priceless Pets Animal Manager, Liz Schnitzer, said she was just hired a month ago and is now putting policies in place to more efficiently manage staff workloads

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to give this shelter a really good base structure and build up from there,” Schnitzer addressed committee members. “I’ve read through all of your concerns, and I’m trying to address it as quickly as possible.”

Marr and Stephens said sending the notice was a difficult decision. Marr clarified the letter was not an indictment against the rescue organization.

“The letter outlines ways in which the contract is not being followed. And that is my fiduciary responsibility as a steward of taxpayer money,” she said. “But it provides an opportunity for remedy and for cure. And that was what I was encouraging Lisa on. This isn’t us saying we want to walk away, this is us saying we’ve got some things we have to fix.”

