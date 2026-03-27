Did Newport violate transparency law in passing beach shade covering rules?

Newport Beach tightened rules on shade coverings, such as those seen at Newport Dunes in 2025, citing public safety concerns.

A law firm representing an advocacy group called “Beaches for All-California” alleges Newport Beach city officials violated the state’s open meeting law last month when council members passed new regulations to rein in unruly spring break and summer holiday revelers.

A March 11 letter penned by Redondo Beach attorney Douglas Carstens took issue not with the expansion of “Safety Enhancement Zones” during such special periods, but how the Feb. 10 council meeting agenda noticed the item, particularly concerning year-round rules on beach shade coverings included in the ordinance.

“By framing the item as a spring break ‘Safety Enhancement Zone’ enforcement measure, while simultaneously introducing a permanent, year-round amendment to beach conduct regulations, the city failed to provide adequate notice of the true scope and effect of the action,” Carstens argued “A reasonable member of the public reviewing the agenda would not have understood that a permanent reduction of allowable beach shade structures was being adopted.”

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News Newport Beach tightens rules on beach shade coverings, citing public safety The new rules mandating how big and far apart beach shade coverings can be are embedded in an ordinance that beefed up other enforcement measures during spring break and summer holidays.

The new rules govern how big beach shade coverings can be, how far apart they must be planted and during what hours of the day they can be up.

But some residents had a lingering question: Would the new rule apply only during the spring break and summer holiday periods when throngs of people flock to the beach?

Three days before a Feb. 24 final council vote on the ordinance, Newport Beach resident Adam Leverenz emailed City Atty. Aaron Harp to ask if the new shade covering rules would apply year-round. Harp affirmed that to be the case.

Carstens called on the city to “cure and correct” the alleged breach of the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state law requiring, in part, that agenda items clearly explain to the public what actions legislative bodies plan to take.

During a Newport Beach City Council meeting Tuesday, council members deliberated the allegation behind closed doors, but Harp had no actions to publicly report afterward.

Some community members, speaking in public comments before closed session, agreed with Carstens’ letter.

“There’s no doubt that the part of [the item] about shade structures was not clearly noticed,” said Jim Mosher, a Newport Beach resident. “It was not only not clearly noticed, it was misleadingly noticed.”

The Feb. 10 council meeting agenda item was titled “Safety Enhancement Zones Expansion and Enforcement During Peak Activity Periods.”

Changes to shade covering regulations appear in a list of action items but were grouped in with the “high-risk periods” of the safety enhancement zone measures.

The attorney’s letter asked city officials to rescind the action taken on Safety Enhancement Zones and beach shade coverings and reintroduce the ordinance within 30 days.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Mosher said.

Jeff Flint, executive director of the Newport Beach Short-Term Rental Assn., wrote a letter a day before the March 24 council meeting to express the organization’s support of Carstens’ suggestion, as it presented an opportunity for his group to air continued concerns about short-term rental permit revocation powers under the ordinance.

Flint called for starting the process over with a clear agenda item and robust community outreach.

The changes passed by the council strengthened the city’s ability to revoke permits from short-term rental owners with properties in the safety zones during spring break and summer holiday periods, when some tenants throw rowdy, overcrowded parties.

