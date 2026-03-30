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Rider killed in Sunset Beach motorcycle crash was 28-year-old Cerritos man

police car lights
A motorcyle rider who died Saturday afternoon collided with a white Toyota Camry, whose driver remained at the scene, police said.
(Matt Gush / stock.adobe.com)
By City News Service

A motorcycle rider killed after colliding with a car in coastal Orange County over the weekend was a 28-year-old Cerritos man, police said Monday.

The crash at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 24th Street in Sunset Beach was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

A witness told the California Highway Patrol a male wearing all black flew off a blue motorcycle and landed in a dirt area of the right-hand shoulder.

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The Orange County coroner’s office was summoned to the scene, where the young man was pronounced dead.

His name was not released.

The transition from the eastbound Garden Grove Freeway to the northbound Santa Ana Freeway was shut down for the investigation and clean up.

It was reopened at 5:16 p.m.

The rider collided with a white Toyota Camry, whose driver remained at the scene, police said.

The Toyota exited a parking lot to southbound PCH and collided with the northbound BMW motorcycle, according to investigators’ preliminary findings.

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