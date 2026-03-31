Huntington Beach’s Sugar the Surfing Dog dies after cancer battle

Sugar the Surfing Dog, the first animal to be inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame, has died after a battle with cancer.

The five-time World Dog Surf Champion from Huntington Beach died early Monday morning, the city of Huntington Beach announced in a social media post. She was 16 years old.

Her owner, Ryan Rustan, shared that Sugar died peacefully in his arms, surrounded by love.

“Sugar wasn’t just a champion on the waves — she was a symbol of joy, resilience, and purpose,” the city wrote in its post. “From inspiring the surfing world to advocating for rescue dogs and bringing comfort to veterans as a therapy dog, her impact reached far beyond the shoreline. Thank you, Sugar, for the smiles, the waves, and the legacy you leave behind.”

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Rustan has credited Sugar, a rescue dog, with helping him get sober and turn his own life around.

Recently, however, she fell ill. On March 7, Rustan took her out for a final ride at the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier.

“She’s taught me how to forgive,” said Rustan, 45, after that last session. “She’s taught me how to be OK with being in a room with just myself and her. I always thought I had to be somewhere cool. There’s just so many things she’s taught me. She’s taught me how to love unconditionally.”

Sugar was inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame on Dec. 5, 2024. Recently, the Huntington Beach City Council decreed that Dec. 5 would be Sugar the Surfing Dog day in Huntington Beach.