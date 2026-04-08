Costa Mesa charging station by Rove teams with Gelson’s to ‘ReCharge’ EV cars, drivers

Guests at the grand opening Wednesday of a Rove EV charging station in Costa Mesa that features a “ReCharge” micro-market from Gelson’s.

Electric vehicle owners have another charging option on Costa Mesa’s Harbor Boulevard, after the opening this week of a new 40-unit station with a Gelson’s ReCharge micro-market where people can stock up on snacks and grocery essentials while they wait.

A small crowd gathered Wednesday to mark the opening of the facility — located at 2666 Harbor Blvd., just north of Merrimac Way — the second such partnership between EV charging company Rove and Gelson’s Markets since a first station debuted in Santa Ana last October.

EV cars charge up at the new Rove EV charging station on Costa Mesa’s Harbor Boulevard. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Drivers can use one of 40 direct-current (DC) fast chargers, including a mix of Tesla V4 Superchargers and ABB’s premium high-power chargers, and track their fueling progress on a mobile app. The 1-acre site provides onsite staff during peak hours, an indoor lounge with free Wi-Fi, restrooms, nighttime security and a well-lit shade canopy.

For those who may want to do some shopping while they charge, the 5,384-square-foot micro market offers fresh produce and hot food service items, such as breakfast burritos and sandwiches, chicken wings and tenders, pizza, hot dogs, soups, and small bites, along with everyday essentials like bread, beverages and snacks.

“Every charge here moves Orange County toward cleaner air and lower emissions,” 5th District County Supervisor Katrina Foley said ahead of Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting. “This facility powers drivers with fast, reliable charging and convenient amenities that make going electric easier than ever.”

Advertisement