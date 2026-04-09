Costa Mesa rejects new code of ethics, called for after city manager’s controversial firing

The Costa Mesa City Council hears public comments during a July 15, 2025, meeting, the first session since members learned of a lawsuit filed against the city by ousted City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison.

After drafting a code of ethics and conduct for Costa Mesa officials and administrators — requiring civility and disclosure of one’s relationships and material interests, financial and otherwise, ahead of votes — members of the City Council this week decided they didn’t need one.

While federal and state-level regulations target financial conflicts of interest, and the reporting and disclosures thereof, little local language exists to guide the deportment of those who run the city.

The abrupt May 2025 termination of former City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison, which inspired a lawsuit alleging discrimination, retaliation and other ethical lapses, namely from Mayor John Stephens, provides a critical context to the recent push for guidelines pertaining to officials’ conduct.

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The creation of such a policy had been recommended by Councilmembers Andrea Marr and Arlis Reynolds earlier that year and was requested with renewed vigor in the wake of Farrell Harrison’s firing and subsequent lawsuit.

But, despite exploring whether to pursue an ethics code during a study session last July, and recommending edits to a draft policy presented in February, the panel Tuesday rejected it in a 4-3 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez and Councilmember Loren Gameros joining members Mike Buley and Jeff Pettis in opposition.

Save for the participation of Stephens, who abstained from the termination decision but on Tuesday supported an ethics code alongside Reynolds and Marr, Tuesday’s result mirrored the controversial May 6 vote.

City Atty. Kimberly Hall Barlow presented a proposal that would have prohibited elected officials from engaging in items in which they have a financial or contractual interest or an impermissible personal bias for or against an interested party or project.

Council members would also have been prohibited from appearing at council or commission meetings on behalf of third parties in exchange for compensation for a full year after their departure from the dais.

The document further spelled out what Barlow described as the policy role of the council, as opposed to the administrative functions of the city manager and department heads, and stipulated that officials and city employees treat one another with civility and professionalism, even when opinions differ.

“We currently have no established code of ethics and conduct,” the city attorney said. “Federal, state and local laws govern financial conflicts but do not cover things like courtesy or dealings between commissioners, council members, etc.”

A handful of public speakers present Tuesday urged the City Council to approve the amended document.

“I’m happy we’re finally seeing a code of ethics and conduct moving forward,” said resident Jay Humphrey. “I think it’s a step in the right direction. Hopefully, it will grow and become the document I’d like to see.”

But in the council’s discussion of the matter, questions and comments seemed to indicate opinions were mixed at best. Gameros pondered whether current rules may already be sufficient and questioned the need for mandating civility and professionalism.

“I don’t mean any disrespect by this comment, but we’re basically adding ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to what’s already in existence,” he said.

Pettis rejected such a notion, saying council members should be free to speak however they wish, in person or on social media, without fear of reproach or penalty. But Stephens said he’d support adopting the code.

“I agree with the spirit of getting something on paper. The spirit of being civil to each other and being civil to staff and being open to the public is important,” he said, recalling council meetings years earlier, which involved too little order and too many sharp elbows.

“It’s a good effort, not perfect, and I think we need to move on.”

Upon the council’s rejection of the code, no further comments were provided Tuesday. However, in a separate interview Wednesday, Reynolds said she was a bit stunned and saw the outcome as a “lack of reflection on concerns raised by members of the public and council members.”

“It didn’t even cross my mind that doing nothing was an option,” she added. “I haven’t really digested what I think that means. I’m disappointed by it.”