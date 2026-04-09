Fountain Valley looks to lock in trash rates as county prepares for rate hikes

Fountain Valley residents are set to see a phased increase of trash rates over five years after the city agreed to join the Waste Infrastructure System Enterprise Agreement.

Fountain Valley is set to join a growing list of Orange County cities striking agreements to retain priority access to local landfills and achieve cost certainty in the face of impending trash rate increases.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to participate in Orange County Waste & Recycling’s Waste Infrastructure System Enterprise (WISE) agreement and to notify residents of a five-year rate schedule adjustment.

Orange County Waste & Recycling operates three active landfills and approximately 20 inactive sites. Cities within the county, since 1997, had guaranteed access to the landfills and disposal rates that fell at least 10% below non-contract customers through participation in what had been established as the Waste Disposal Agreement.

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The Orange County City Managers Assn. began negotiating in late 2024, leading to a one-year extension of the WDA, and eventually a phased rate structure for the first three years of the new WISE agreement.

It was expected that landfill fees were going to increase over time, Public Works Director Scott Smith said.

“... The initial conversation started out, they’re going to increase to $82 a ton in the first year, and then could go up to nearly $107 a ton by year 2035. Through those conversations, through those negotiations, the OCCMA was able to come up with a graduated step up to that higher value over the course of three years … Once again, the landfill fees are going to increase on July 1.”

The disposal rate is set to rise from $43.76 per ton in the current fiscal year to $67 per ton on July 1. It will increase to $74 per ton in fiscal year 2027-28 and to $81 per ton in 2028-29. In the following two years, the contract would call for the prior year’s rate plus an adjustment for inflation.

The monthly bill for residential customers is expected to go up by $2.56 on July 1, with subsequent increases of 74 cents and 75 cents the next two fiscal years. Projections provided in a staff report placed those increases at $2.23 on July 1, then 64 cents and 65 cents more in the following years for seniors.

Council members followed the staff recommendation to mail out notification of the rate adjustments for the upcoming five-year period. Smith said those rate increases are set.

Cities have until the end of April to adopt the WISE agreement to avoid disposal rates that could be as much as 10% higher. As of March 26, at least 15 agencies and cities — including Laguna Beach and Newport Beach — had signed on to be part of the WISE agreement, according to a staff report. Smith noted that Aliso Viejo and La Habra had also recently approved the WISE agreement in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.

The city worked with its trash hauler, Republic Services, to explore the cost of taking trash outside the county, Smith said. In analyzing trash transportation to the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Sylmar, costs would have exceeded the contract rate under the WISE agreement by 27.2%.

Debbie Killey, municipal sales manager of Republic Services, said the rates, as constituted, are based on the city’s trash going to the nearest landfill in Irvine. There is also a landfill in San Juan Capistrano with capacity for more than 100 years, she said. Olinda Alpha Landfill in Brea is nearing capacity and is set to close.

“I guess my frustration with this is, you know, Brea is closing, and my understanding is that for a period of time — I don’t know how long — that they were accepting trash from outside Orange County,” Councilman Glenn Grandis said. “That’s how we get ourselves into this trouble, is shortsighted thinking that was probably done long before any of us were part of this.”

Councilman Ted Bui, who sits on the O.C. Waste Management and Recycle advisory committee, said the Irvine landfill’s full capacity is estimated to be as much as 31 million tons, which he added it is anticipated to reach in 2053.

Bui noted that trash importation from outside the county was originally viewed as a revenue stream, but if the county ended that practice now, it could be viewed as discriminatory.

“The [O.C. Waste Management and Recycling] attorney stated that the only way that we can not allow other counties to import any more trash into the county is when our rate becomes competitive, that it does not make any more sense for outside counties to bring their trash into our county,” Bui added.

