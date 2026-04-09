Huntington Beach to seek settlement with state auditor over air show inquiry

It’s nearing five years since the final day of the 2021 Pacific Airshow was canceled following an oil spill off the course of Huntington Beach.

Now, Huntington Beach city leaders say they want to work with California state auditor Grant Parks, who sued the city in 2024 in an attempt to complete an audit of the controversial subsequent settlement with Pacific Airshow LLC.

The City Council voted unanimously 5-0 in closed session Tuesday night to enter into settlement discussions with the state auditor rather than continue the fight and rack up more legal fees.

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Mayor Casey McKeon and Councilmember Don Kennedy, Andrew Gruel, Chad Williams and Pat Burns all voted to pursue a settlement, with Mayor Pro Tem Butch Twining and Councilmember Gracey Van Der Mark absent.

Though the discussion was in closed session, an agenda item from Gruel and Williams also brought it to the open session.

Any agreement with the state auditor would need to be submitted at a future council meeting for review and approval.

“This is just a great opportunity for transparency and reconciliation,” Williams said.

The settlement with Pacific Airshow LLC, reached in 2023, agreed to pay the operator nearly $5 million. It also included up to 40 years of exclusive air show rights, waived fees and access to thousands of public parking spaces to be monetized during air show weekend.

Since the settlement, last September the city approved a agreement to give the operator exclusive rights for up to 25 years.

The state auditor was tasked with auditing the air show settlement by the California Joint Legislative Audit Committee in 2024. But the city refused to cooperate with document and interview requests, leading Parks to sue the city.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Carmen Luege held a two-day evidentiary hearing in the case last month. Luege said then that she didn’t want to impede the state’s fact-finding mission, instructing the city’s legal representation to start creating a ledger and setting aside files and documents that could be relevant to the case.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon reversed course on a proposed $720,000 agreement with Wolffhaus for marketing services and agreed to put the job out to bid. (James Carbone)

City to conduct RFP on audit, marketing and assessment services

The council switched course on Tuesday night, unanimously voting to allow a bid process rather than award outright a contract for audit, marketing and assessment services to Wolffhaus.

A contract proposed in agenda item No. 22 would have provided Wolffhaus, led by creative director Tyler Wolff, a $30,000 monthly retainer for two years — $720,000 in total — to conduct such services. But there was significant public criticism of that proposed contract prior to the meeting.

McKeon said he was highly confident that Wolffhaus was the best group to perform the services, based on the company’s past track record and client list. In January, Wolffhaus and the city entered a one-month agreement for a comprehensive audit and “assessment of the [city’s] creative, brand, media, press and digital ecosystem.”

“I don’t want the negative attention of not performing an RFP to ruin the massive community benefit and revenue potential this project can bring to Huntington Beach,” McKeon said.

He said he hopes the bids are from local firms and come quickly, adding that there was a good opportunity to capture merchandise and other revenue sources for America’s 250th birthday.

Residents speaking during public comments largely said they appreciated the shift to the RFP process, while Pat Goodman referenced the initial Wolffhaus audit.

“While Mayor McKeon and the council have made recent efforts to highlight local heroes, acts of patriotism, businesses and community events, no marketing contract fixes a governance problem,” Goodman said.

According to the audit, a sample of more than 100 news articles and reports found that 75% to 85% of press mentions of Huntington Beach were political or controversy-focused. Goodman said the topics of those articles were well-known — including litigation, library issues, dismantling of boards and commissions and more.

“I love this city and I want to die here,” Goodman said. “I hope to live many years with a welcoming and inclusive environment.”